Not even 24 hours have passed since the first bill presented by the center right in the new legislature signed by Maurizio Gasparri. The blue senator would in fact have presented a document in which you want to “modify article 1 of the civil code regarding the recognition of the legal capacity of the child”, together with two other proposals to establish the “crime of surrogacy committed abroad” and the institution of the «Day of nascent life». A blow that would be dealt to law 194 making abortion by women more difficult, in an already complex situation for our country in which almost 7 out of 10 doctors are conscientious objectors. Among the first to rise up was Alessandro Zan, the Pd senator, who underlined the litigation on all issues of the majority except “on the attack on rights”.

To help the proposal presented by the former member of the National Alliance, the archbishop of Ventimiglia-Sanremo, Monsignor Antonio Suetta, thought of it. In fact, in an interview, the Ligurian cardinal declared: «I believe that the 194 is unfair because it authorizes the killing of a human being. If within the law there are also good and shareable aspects, that is the protection and support of motherhood, it is recognized that these aspects are good but their presence is not sufficient to say that the whole law is good and therefore for me it would be necessary to put hand to the 194; then some reasoning will also be made about practicability. However, I also understand that today in Italy there would be no numbers either in Parliament or in a possible referendum to modify or abolish the 194 “.

Therefore, according to the bishop, talking about the theme is very useful. The bishop of Ventimiglia reminds us that «for a Catholic but also for a person of sound reasoning, the conceived is a human being and therefore it seems to me that the recognition of his juridical capacity must be made. It seems to me a very obvious fact, like the discourse on the subrogation of motherhood. Certainly it is configured as a practice that does not respect human dignity and as such cannot be practiced. On the other hand, it seems clear to me that such important issues are being discussed. And I don’t see why we should be alarmed just because we talk about it ». Monsignor Antonio Suetta also talks about Fontana’s appointment to the presidency of the Chamber and the protests that have ensued: «I share his speeches on the theme of the family, which come from the Catholic tradition. His Catholic convictions are authentic then each person plays his role according to competence, ability, sensitivity. It is not a question of making him an absolute and exclusive representative of a doctrine but it seems to me that he is a coherent Catholic, courageous in his testimony. I don’t see why to have any convictions it has to be defined as absolute evil. It is not a question of making it a personal matter but of discussing ideas. And it seems to me that Fontana shares and practices a belief without following the dominant thought “