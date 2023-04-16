Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS

Abotsi Ablamvi no longer gives any sign of life. The man, persecuted because of his sexual orientation, has been missing for several months according to his family.

The family of the young man affirms that he received incessantly death threats by telephone and is the victim of harassment in the streets.

Indeed, Abotsi Ablamvi was part of a group of homosexuals harassed, beaten and filmed in 2022 at the beach of Lomé. After the publication of these videos on social networks, the young person receives threats on a daily basis.

It thus appears that young Abotsi is no longer safe. What finally happened to the youngster? The question remains.

Note that men and women who have sex with same-sex partners are not well regarded in Togo. According to a survey by Afrobarometer and published in 2016, 9 out of 10 Togolese hate homosexuality.

The results of the survey show that this rejection does not depend on place of residence, gender, age, level of education or religion.