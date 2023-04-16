Home » Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
Abotsi Ablamvi porté disparu – TOGOTOPNEWS

Abotsi Ablamvi no longer gives any sign of life. The man, persecuted because of his sexual orientation, has been missing for several months according to his family.

The family of the young man affirms that he received incessantly death threats by telephone and is the victim of harassment in the streets.

Indeed, Abotsi Ablamvi was part of a group of homosexuals harassed, beaten and filmed in 2022 at the beach of Lomé. After the publication of these videos on social networks, the young person receives threats on a daily basis.

It thus appears that young Abotsi is no longer safe. What finally happened to the youngster? The question remains.

Note that men and women who have sex with same-sex partners are not well regarded in Togo. According to a survey by Afrobarometer and published in 2016, 9 out of 10 Togolese hate homosexuality.

The results of the survey show that this rejection does not depend on place of residence, gender, age, level of education or religion.

See also  Married deputy mayor with alias and marrying a certain related person is still a big deal | Delingha City | Qinghai Province_Sina News

You may also like

Monza hit at San Siro, Inter ko 1-0...

Conflicts and death toll increase in Sudan: You...

The poet must be able to write despite...

A climber died in the Susa Valley –...

Bundesliga / J28: Faride Alidou decisive against Borussia...

New cases of genital mutilation denounced in indigenous...

Last Generation, under investigation for criminal association –...

Day Vásquez launches a new challenge at Nicolás...

Emphasis on cultural heritage and innovation

Architecture Festival in the islands: Sicily and Sardinia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy