Home News Aboubakar Soumahoro, mother-in-law investigated for embezzlement. Ministry inspectors in the Sezze and Latina cooperatives
News

Aboubakar Soumahoro, mother-in-law investigated for embezzlement. Ministry inspectors in the Sezze and Latina cooperatives

by admin
Aboubakar Soumahoro, mother-in-law investigated for embezzlement. Ministry inspectors in the Sezze and Latina cooperatives

She is being investigated by the Latina prosecutor’s office Marie Therese Mukamistidothe mother-in-law of the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Aboubakar Soumahoro, involved in the investigation into the management of two cooperatives that deal with migrants in the province of Latina. The file of the prosecutor’s office, according to what is learned, has been opened for the hypothesis of embezzlement.

The yellow of the house

Check a yellow on a house purchased in Casal Palocco, in the X district in Rome, from Liliane Murekatetemoglie of the deputy Soumahoro.

See also  Buried waste in Bari, mayors 'do not reopen landfill'

You may also like

Maneuver draft: zero contributions for those who hire...

Promoting regional coordinated development through financial and judicial...

Vittorio Veneto, influencer donates bicycles for tourists

It has been a long journey for migrant...

The Christmas tree is weak: new branches were...

A white bench in the square in Belluno...

2.5 million trees planted. Green dowry for the...

Zhengzhou, Henan: Manage liquidity for 5 days without...

Venice within everyone’s reach – Mattia Giusto Zanon

In Quincinetto and Ivrea 2 fish hatcheries will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy