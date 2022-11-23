She is being investigated by the Latina prosecutor’s office Marie Therese Mukamistidothe mother-in-law of the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Aboubakar Soumahoro, involved in the investigation into the management of two cooperatives that deal with migrants in the province of Latina. The file of the prosecutor’s office, according to what is learned, has been opened for the hypothesis of embezzlement.

The yellow of the house

Check a yellow on a house purchased in Casal Palocco, in the X district in Rome, from Liliane Murekatetemoglie of the deputy Soumahoro.