About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

According to a report from Jiangsu Radio and Television General Station, a few days ago, in Shuangdun Village, Gangxi Town, Jianhu County, Yancheng City, a coin cellar from the end of the Northern Song Dynasty was found. About 1.5 tons of coins were unearthed.

It is reported that the mouth of this pit is rectangular, 1.63 meters long, 1.58 meters wide, and 0.5 meters deep.The unearthed coins are mainly Kaiyuan Tongbao of Tang Dynasty, Taiping Yuanbao of Song Dynasty, etc. The latest one is Daguan Tongbao of Song Huizong.

When unearthed, the coins were neatly laid out in layers, and the copper coins connected in series with straw ropes were well preserved as a whole, and most of the inscriptions were clear, with rich historical and cultural connotations and important research value.

Cellars are related remains buried underground by ancient people for some special reasons. They were mostly built in rich places, and often contain precious porcelain, coins, metal tools and other valuables.

According to the villagers, there are about 70 wells from the Song Dynasty nearby, indicating that the settlement should have been very large, and it may even be a small barracks, because the area used to be the front line of the battle between the Song Dynasty and the Jin Dynasty. Of course, the details still need to be studied.