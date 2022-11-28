Home News About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in the cellar of Jiangsu: they are well preserved and valuable
News

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in the cellar of Jiangsu: they are well preserved and valuable

by admin

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

2022-11-27 18:27:56 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shangfang Wen Q Editor: Shang Fang Wen Q Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to a report from Jiangsu Radio and Television General Station, a few days ago, in Shuangdun Village, Gangxi Town, Jianhu County, Yancheng City, a coin cellar from the end of the Northern Song Dynasty was found. About 1.5 tons of coins were unearthed.

It is reported that the mouth of this pit is rectangular, 1.63 meters long, 1.58 meters wide, and 0.5 meters deep.The unearthed coins are mainly Kaiyuan Tongbao of Tang Dynasty, Taiping Yuanbao of Song Dynasty, etc. The latest one is Daguan Tongbao of Song Huizong.

When unearthed, the coins were neatly laid out in layers, and the copper coins connected in series with straw ropes were well preserved as a whole, and most of the inscriptions were clear, with rich historical and cultural connotations and important research value.

Cellars are related remains buried underground by ancient people for some special reasons. They were mostly built in rich places, and often contain precious porcelain, coins, metal tools and other valuables.

According to the villagers, there are about 70 wells from the Song Dynasty nearby, indicating that the settlement should have been very large, and it may even be a small barracks, because the area used to be the front line of the battle between the Song Dynasty and the Jin Dynasty. Of course, the details still need to be studied.

See also  Showing new achievements on the new journey of building the rule of law - Changzhou municipal and legal cadres study the party's 20th National Congress report

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins were found in a cellar in Jiangsu: well preserved and valuable

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Wen Q above

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Thefts from cars parked in Palaverde during Nutribullet...

Alessandro Barbero, history lessons: tomorrow (November 29) the...

Aquileia, new excavations at the Great Baths: the...

South, Svimez: 500 thousand potential new poor for...

Interactive Poster | The Secretary of the Provincial...

The zero covid policy awakens the desire for...

The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of...

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan...

From Polesine to Casamicciola: when land mismanagement sows...

Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy