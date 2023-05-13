Home » About 20 Wemix investors sued Hyunguk Jang, CEO of WeMade, for “I lost a lot”
News

About 20 Wemix investors sued Hyunguk Jang, CEO of WeMade, for “I lost a lot”

by admin
About 20 Wemix investors sued Hyunguk Jang, CEO of WeMade, for “I lost a lot”

(Photo courtesy of Wemade)

While the controversy over possession of virtual assets by Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-guk continues, virtual asset Wemix investors sued Jang Hyun-guk, CEO of WeMade, the issuer, to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the legal community on the 13th, the law firm Gwangya filed a complaint with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office on the 11th of this month, requesting an investigation into fraud and fraudulent illegal transactions under the Capital Markets Act.

The Kwangya side explained, “WeMade caused great losses by deceiving investors with false information in the process of issuing and selling Wemix.” About 20 investors sued Jang.

Wemix refers to virtual currency related to P2E (Play to Earn) games issued in 2020 by WeMade, a domestic game company that developed the ‘Legend of Mir’ series.

WeMade also caused controversy in January of last year when it sold a large amount of Wemix. In addition, at the end of last year, it was suspended (delisted) from the digital asset exchange joint consultative body (DAXA) for distributing more Wemix than the distribution plan announced.

Inside and outside the game industry, there is also talk of whether there was an ‘airdrop’ from Wemade or its affiliates, the issuer of Wemix, as Congressman Kim came to possess a large amount of Wemix.

An airdrop is an event in which a coin exchange or issuer gives a new coin free of charge to a coin holder according to an investment ratio as an event or marketing measure.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office received suspicious transaction details from the Financial Intelligence Unit last year and is looking into whether Rep. Kim is suspected of a crime.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference_Current Affairs_Yunnan Channel_Yunnan Network

You may also like

Rennsteiglauf 2023: The winners in the super marathon...

Itinerant route of the Office of the Attorney...

Ukraine news: Federal government agrees to arms package...

The Prisons Administration clarifies the situation of Bouachrine

“Interest rate hikes put the entire economy at...

Your experts for high-quality tiles and individual flooring...

The Asimi derby is on fire between the...

Arsenal, no margin for error against Brighton in...

Introduction of the mandatory e-invoice is approaching (DStV)

Friday Hadith: ((Thus We have sent it down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy