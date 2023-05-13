About 20 Wemix investors sued Hyunguk Jang, CEO of WeMade, for “I lost a lot”

(Photo courtesy of Wemade)

While the controversy over possession of virtual assets by Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-guk continues, virtual asset Wemix investors sued Jang Hyun-guk, CEO of WeMade, the issuer, to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the legal community on the 13th, the law firm Gwangya filed a complaint with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office on the 11th of this month, requesting an investigation into fraud and fraudulent illegal transactions under the Capital Markets Act.

The Kwangya side explained, “WeMade caused great losses by deceiving investors with false information in the process of issuing and selling Wemix.” About 20 investors sued Jang.

Wemix refers to virtual currency related to P2E (Play to Earn) games issued in 2020 by WeMade, a domestic game company that developed the ‘Legend of Mir’ series.

WeMade also caused controversy in January of last year when it sold a large amount of Wemix. In addition, at the end of last year, it was suspended (delisted) from the digital asset exchange joint consultative body (DAXA) for distributing more Wemix than the distribution plan announced.

Inside and outside the game industry, there is also talk of whether there was an ‘airdrop’ from Wemade or its affiliates, the issuer of Wemix, as Congressman Kim came to possess a large amount of Wemix.

An airdrop is an event in which a coin exchange or issuer gives a new coin free of charge to a coin holder according to an investment ratio as an event or marketing measure.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office received suspicious transaction details from the Financial Intelligence Unit last year and is looking into whether Rep. Kim is suspected of a crime.