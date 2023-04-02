Home News About 30 mobile phone assembly units in the country have been shut down
by admin
About 30 mobile phone assembly units of the country including 3 units of foreign brands have been closed.

Mobile phone manufacturers say they have run out of raw materials due to import bans. According to mobile phone manufacturers, the industry needs $170 million worth of imported parts and equipment every month to operate at full capacity, but the government’s $ Due to shortage, it is not allowing to open letter of credit and no LC has been opened since the last week of December. Due to this, the future of about 20 thousand employees is at stake.

According to sources, most of the companies have laid off the employees after paying them half of their April salaries in advance and have been told that they will be called back as soon as production resumes. The owner of a mobile phone manufacturing company lamented that companies had to send employees home during Ramadan.

He said that ‘my family has three mobile production units and all of them are closed.

