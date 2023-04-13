The Oil Palm Research Center Corporation (Cenipalma), the National Federation of Oil Palm Growers (Fedepalma), the ICA and the department’s Nucleos Palmeros, will hold this Friday, April 14, at the Tativan Hotel in Valledupar, the Face-to-face megaforum: Phytosanitary Reality of Oil Palm Cultivation in Cesar.

The phytosanitary problems, projections and regional strategy for the management of bud rot, financial instruments available to palm growers and current regulations will be the central themes of the Megaforum aimed at producers and decision makers of the oil palm business, the which will close with a conversation that will allow the concerns of the participants to be heard and to guide different solutions to the problems raised.

The General Director of Cenipalma, Alexandre Cooman, will call on all the actors involved in palmiculture in Cesar to get fully involved, and according to the responsibility that each one has, to execute the proposed strategy to overcome the phytosanitary impact, taking into account that, although, for now, there is talk of “isolated foci”, this does not mean, however, that one can lower one’s guard or act with excess confidence.

According to Cooman, given this situation, agronomic tasks such as proper drainage management, avoiding flooding, phytosanitary censuses, nutritional management and CP curative practices cannot be postponed in the department of Cesar.

Bud rot, a threat to the region

Nearly 78,000 hectares planted with oil palm in Cesar are threatened by the growing number of outbreaks of the disease known as bud rot*, which could severely affect the plantations, as has occurred in other parts of the country.

Cenipalma calculations indicate that, if a regional contingency plan is not implemented to control and overcome the situation, by January 2026 the department could be reporting 98.8% affectation of the disease and, therefore, a negative socioeconomic impact on this productive activity that currently generates more than 25,700 jobs, both direct and indirect.

Similar situations have already been experienced in the department of Magdalena; and in municipalities such as Tumaco (Nariño); Puerto Wilches (Santander) and Cantagallo (Bolívar), which forced the elimination of hundreds of planted hectares and the renewal with more resistant cultivars from the phytosanitary point of view, with the costs that this demands

What is bud rot?

It is today the most limiting disease of oil palm cultivation. This is caused by a microorganism called Phytophthora palmivora, an agent capable of degrading the innermost tissues of the heart, also allowing other opportunistic microorganisms and/or pests such as Rhynchophorus palmarum (black palm weevil) to affect the plant and cause it to fail. death.

