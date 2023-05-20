About Basic Income

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, recently announced that he will officially start the basic income program, which consists of a 500,000-peso subsidy for the most vulnerable families in Colombia. As explained by the Department of Social Prosperity, various factors will be taken into account, such as the categorization of people in the Sisbén IV survey, family composition, belonging to the indigenous population or the situation of forced displacement, and the geographical location of the family residence. With this initiative, the president fulfills a campaign promise.

The granting of this subsidy exacerbates the political debate characterized by infertile ideologization. Likewise, it highlights the pejorative metaphor of “Bread and Circuses” originating in the Roman custom of retaining political power by providing free wheat and tickets for circus games as a way of keeping the public distracted from politics.

The promotion of these economic aids lead to derogatory expressions such as: “people who receive this type of subsidies become lazy, do not work and fill themselves with children” “it is better to invest that money in roads, schools and hospitals”. Under this last premise, Colombia stopped hosting the 1986 World Cup. We did not improve the infrastructure, poverty increased and there was plenty of corruption. It is opportune to clarify that in Colombia, for some years, programs have been implemented that seek to benefit the most vulnerable populations, such programs as Families in Action, Youth in Action and Employment in Action, projects that were born about 30 years ago during the Government of Andres Pastrana.

In the abstract, the implementation of a basic income would bring many benefits, based on the spending that families could make through this income, favoring the behavior of the economy, which in turn would contribute to the generation of employment and the impacts in each one of the links of the economy. These consequences are significant from an economic point of view and exert pressure on an ineluctable purpose for the country related to the reduction of monetary and extreme poverty, which according to DANE in 2021 were 39.3% and 12.2% respectively.

During the most difficult moments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report published on July 23, 2020, suggested the importance of a temporary basic income for the 2.7 billion plus people world‘s poor in 132 developing countries to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing them to stay home. The government of former President Iván Duque, through the Emergency Mitigation Fund (Fome) allocated $40.57 billion for attention to the pandemic and its effects: $15.97 billion for the health emergency; $14.2 billion for the protection of the vulnerable population; and $10.4 billion for job protection.

The idea of ​​giving people a basic income is all the rage throughout the developed world. It was proposed by Richard Nixon in the 1970s and was tested in the Canadian town of Dauphin, Manitoba, in the 1960s. Today, it is seen as a solution to the way technology and economic stagnation are changing jobs. Tests were carried out in Finland and the Netherlands while Switzerland held a referendum on the issue (rejecting the proposal) and the investment firm and Combinator developed a pilot in California.

The idea of ​​the Basic Income is not a Colombian invention nor should it be considered as a strategy to constrain the electoral decision. These economic aids should not be permanent, because they can end with critical findings that contravene the purpose of reducing or ending poverty. Poverty does not end by giving subsidies, no government would resist the fiscal effort of those disbursements. And these types of economic measures end up becoming facile models apart from the actions defined in the Sustainable Development objective number to end poverty in the world.