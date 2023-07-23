about fifty puppies arrived at the municipal cattery only in the last few days

ANIMAL PROTECTION – Councilor Balboni: “a symptom of incivility and cruelty to abandon old and sick cats or litters without thinking about the consequences of one’s actions”

“In recent days, the situation regarding feline stray dogs in our area has worsened dramatically, despite the continuous awareness-raising activities carried out by animal welfare associations”. The alarm comes from Maurizio Zappaterra, president of the A coda alta association, which deals with the management of the municipal cattery in via Gramicia. “The number of litters found abandoned has increased. As has that of adult cats, cats found in accidents and elderly cats with pathologies. Not to mention the strays that test positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency) and FELV (feline leukemia). All of this, first of all, endangers cats left to their fate, and puts us to the test in being able to welcome and treat such a large number of cats”.

Just yesterday morning, ten new abandoned puppies arrived at the shelter (see PHOTO attached)who joined the other forty who arrived in the previous days.

The appeal against abandonments is joined by themunicipal councilor for the environment and protection of animals Alessandro Balboni: “As Department for Animal Protection we have invested in our cattery, renovating the structure and trying to enhance services, but this is useless if the abandonment rate continues to grow in such a significant way. It is truly a symptom of incivility and cruelty to abandon old and sick cats or litters without thinking about the consequences of one’s actions. Not only does it become dangerous for the animals, but it also has a truly negative impact on the management of our cattery which already has to take care of a large number of animals, guaranteeing them care and a path that helps them to find a home. I remind you that anyone wishing to support the cattery can make a donation by following the instructions on the internet and social pages of the A coda alta association”.

THE FACTSHEET by the association ‘A coda alta’:

Rules and advice for the care of cats in the area:

– the regulation of the Municipality of Ferrara establishes that cats free on the territory must be sterilized;

– sterilization is essential to avoid unwanted births and to protect the health of: mother cat who, if too young can die in childbirth, can contract diseases such as fiv and felv and can incur mammary tumors or pyometra; father cat who, in the period of heat, fights with the other males causing himself deep wounds and can transmit the fiv and the felv (which we remember are transmissible diseases only between felines), move away from home and lose their lucidity, risking being run over; the puppies who risk dying run over, killed by predators, die of starvation if their mother dies and, those who survive, will contribute to fueling stray dogs;

– if cats never seen before are spotted in the vicinity of the house and, after having asked in the area, they do not appear to belong to anyone, it must be REPORTED IMMEDIATELY to the shelter. Do not wait. If after posting a loss announcement it belongs to no one who has lost it, we intervene immediately to sterilize it;

– if there is a situation of numerous stray cats, it is necessary to REPORT it to the shelter. It is possible to make a feline colony and the cats will be sterilized for FREE by the Ferrara local health authority at the municipal shelter;

– DO NOT ABANDON the cats. If someone really doesn’t want or can’t keep their cat anymore, they can always contact the shelter.

Municipal cattery, via Gramicia, 118 – Ferrara – tel. 328 8879870

Opening hours to the public: from Monday to Sunday inclusive

from April to October (daylight saving time): from 10:30 to 12:30 and from 16:00 to 18:00

from November to March (standard time): from 10:30 to 12:30 and from 14:00 to 16:00.

Association “High Tail”

e-mail: info@associazioneacodaalta.it

website: www.associazioneacodaalta.it

facebook: www.facebook.com/GattileFE

