About Putin, Tebboune, and Qais Saeed: Are those equal.. and those!!??

Written by.. Omar Al-Tibi

Russian President Putin shocked the Cabranat regime by not inviting the dusty Republic of Tindouf to the Russian-African summit held in St. Petersburg, despite its official membership in the African League.

Perhaps what doubled the effect of this historical shock was the supposed existence of strong and old ties between Putin’s Russia and Tebboune’s Algeria, due to various considerations, including huge arms purchases and political ties that in some aspects go back to the Cold War era, especially since President Tebboune had just returned from a visit. He went to Moscow, where he stayed with Putin for several days in order to protect his regime from the dangers that threaten it from the Makhzen regime and the Zionist entity.

As for the third consequence, it is that the slap came this time from a superpower that enjoys mighty economic and military power and permanent membership in the UN Security Council, and with it the veto whip. Like what he did with Spain for example!!

I do not conceal from you that Russia’s refusal of the president of the delusional republic to participate in the Russian-African summit reminded me, paradoxically, of his invitation by the putschist Qais Said to participate in the Japanese-African economic conference, and it was sufficient for him to do so to obtain from Tebboune a financial deposit of limited value, and a shipment of sugar. And the payment of the wages of some Tunisian security employees for one month.

But excuse me for not continuing the comparison between Putin, who leads a superpower in the midst of a sea of ​​great power conflicts, and a miserable putschist who falters in managing the daily living problems of Tunisians. With political positions, however agreed, after blowing up the gains of the Jasmine Revolution!!