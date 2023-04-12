About the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair｜Our province plans to issue 600 million yuan of government consumption coupons

event site.Photo by reporter Jing Tianxu

News from our newspaper on the 11th (Reporter Fu Yu)On the 11th, the reporter learned at the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Expo that our province plans to issue 600 million yuan in government consumption vouchers this year, creating a “1+10+100” activity model, that is, 1 launching ceremony, 10 provincial-level Consumption promotion activities, 100 market promotion activities.

The Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government fully combined the characteristics of Longjiang’s four-season consumption, formulated the “Provincial Consumption Promotion Activities Work Plan”, and determined the theme of “Spring Benefits Life, Xia Hui Consumption, Autumn Hui Premium Products, Winter Hui Longjiang” and “approximate Huilongjiang” is the slogan, and a series of activities to promote consumption are carried out throughout the year.

Among them, “Chunhui Life” will highlight themes such as “time-honored brands” and May Day rejuvenation, and carry out a series of consumption promotion activities such as “Spring of Time-honored Brands” and “May 5th Renewal Festival”; “Xiahui Consumption” will focus on food culture , carry out activities such as “Gourmet Culture Festival” and “Internet Marketing Competition”; “Digital Home Appliances Renewal Festival” and other activities; “Donghui Longjiang” will pay close attention to the consumption of ice and snow in Longjiang, and carry out the “Boiling Ice and Snow” theme promotion activities to ensure that there are surprises every week, activities every month, and unique characteristics every season. Continue to provide the general public with rich content and various forms of consumer feasts, and will also provide more business opportunities and a broad market for the majority of enterprises.