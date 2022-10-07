Home News About thirty immigrants block the provincial road in Oderzo
About thirty immigrants block the provincial road in Oderzo

About thirty immigrants, mostly of Pakistani origin, today at 2.30 pm staged a protest in front of the former Zanusso barracks in Oderzo. The refugees complained about the living conditions inside the hub, where over a hundred foreigners are housed. In addition to expulsion orders, for previous intemperances that had occurred in mid-September.

First they occupied a side street, then they moved to the main street, in provincial 54 in via per Piavon. The immigrants sat in the middle of the street. On the spot patrols by the police station, who closed the traffic and brought order. The refugees have returned to the former barracks. At the moment there are no complaints. There were no injuries. After an hour the provincial road was reopened to traffic.

