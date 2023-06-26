Above all, don’t let Putin think that we are organizing it

Many countries in NATO, especially the Poles and the Baltic states, would be happy if Vladimir Putin left office. US President Joe Biden also called him a war criminal who commits genocide.

In a speech in Poland last year, he said that “the man must stop,” which his advisers later explained was a rant, not official US policy.

However, since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the West has been worried about who would replace Putin and what it would mean for the largest country in the world, which has thousands of nuclear weapons. They were afraid that Putin’s fall would lead to political instability in Russia, possibly to civil war or the disintegration of the country.

For a few hours on Saturday, it looked like these fears of the West were coming true.

The speed surprised them

That Putin could be replaced by a man like Yevgeny Prigozhin was the “worst-case scenario,” according to former British defense attaché in Moscow John Foreman.

“Prigozhin is not some peace-loving liberal. He is a fascist,” he assessed for the British newspaper The Times of a man whose soldiers commit war crimes and who organized a disinformation campaign before the 2016 US elections.

Although Western diplomats did not rule out the scenario of political instability in Russia, according to Foreman, they were surprised by the speed with which the events unfolded. “Our assessment has always been that it will be gradual. It shouldn’t have been a sudden march on Moscow,” he added to the newspaper.

However, according to the American media, the American secret services had information in advance that Prigozhin was going to do something. According to the New York Times, on Wednesday the White House, the Pentagon and key politicians in Congress were informed of the possibility that the head of the Wagner family would launch an armed uprising.

While months before the planned invasion, the American secret services released information to the media that Russia was going to attack Ukraine, which was finally confirmed, this time they withheld similar information and did not publish it. The reason, according to the New York Times, was that

