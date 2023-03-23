On the Spanish Diwan Publishing House, a book titled “Moroccan Letters to Rosa” was recently published by the Moroccan writer, researcher and critic, University Professor at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Ibn Zahr, Agadir, Mohamed Abrigash.

In his new book, Abrigash worked on choosing what he saw as a picture of what the expatriate Moroccan student could be like in the Spanish home in his time, compared to what was prevalent and popular in his country and in the country of exile at the time, which made him stand between the anvil of the homeland and the hammer of alienation and self-searching.

The cover of the book bears a plastic painting created by the Moroccan artist, the son of the city of Al Hoceima, Abd al-Karim Bentato, embodying the theme of the Arab environment through a drawing, linked to a group of artistic schools, of a woman who expresses the pulse of life with a wide range of glowing and fiery colors, such as orange and yellow, and their combination with neutral colors Like black and gray.

The new edition is considered a literary prose book in which the author combines narration, imagination, true creativity and deep thinking, and reviews the fragrance of history and beyond writing as well, as the book came in the form of an epistolary structure based on a simplified narrative story, and includes seven messages sent by the protagonist from his hometown, the region “Tiza” in the province of Beni Chiker in Nador, to his Spanish girlfriend, who bears the name “Rosa”, in the province of Galicia, northwest Spain.

In his messages, Muhammad Abrigash tried to remind the recipient, that is, his friend Rosa, of his life and experiences during his university studies at the end of the eighties and the beginning of the nineties of the last century, that is, during the period after the “Madrid Mobida”, a name given to the creative cultural movement against the institutional system that started from Madrid to include All of Spain during the end of the Spanish democratic transition in the early 1980s after the death of General Franco.

The letters include descriptive passages of his marginalized and forgotten village “Tiza” and its history by touching on various cultural, linguistic, social and political aspects…, and makes it a point of comparison to Madrid at the time, the city of civilization, modernity, freedom and hustle and bustle of all kinds. He also talks about his life that he spent there between the sixties and eighties, and his relationship with his family, especially with his parents, and with the Mediterranean Sea.

Both the sender and the recipient of these lines do not stop thinking and talking about the two banks together and about the Spanish-Moroccan relations that were known to many contradictions during that period, and talking about the linguistic reality in Morocco, taking into account the Moroccan literature written in the Spanish language that was reaping success, welcome and constructive criticism. inside and outside his home country.

Abrigash also reviews his own unique writings in the last letter contained in the book, and expresses within its pages his concept of true literature that is characterized by quality and honesty in form and content, i.e. literature that disciplines rebellious souls, elevates its reader and makes him feel the pleasure and pleasure of his head to toe whenever he listens to the literary text. Or re-read it, citing the great Spanish writers.

The Spanish language teacher is interested in Moroccan and Spanish cultural affairs