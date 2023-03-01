(ANSA) – breaking latest news, FEBRUARY 28 – The Abruzzo regional council has approved the new law for the merger of the municipalities of breaking latest news, Montesilvano and Spoltore by a majority, moving the deadline from 2024 to early 2027. The provision had necessary, as repeatedly stated by the Prime Minister Lorenzo Sospiri, due to the delays accumulated in the merger process due to the covid: a referendum in 2014 approved the merger project of the three municipalities, a merger that turns out to be the largest in history Republican with the interest of an urban area made up of over 200,000 people.

“From today we have a new law that will lead us to the merger of breaking latest news, Spoltore and Montesilvano with the establishment of a new city, which will be called breaking latest news, with 200,000 inhabitants, which represents a dream come true, that of a large competitive center in central Italy overlooking the Adriatic. We have achieved the result thanks to the goodwill of three mayors and to comply with all the steps we have set together penalties, verification steps, deadlines, and we have the necessary funding thanks to the previous activities of our parliamentarians such as Mr D’ Alfonso, Pagano and Senator Bagnai. Finally everyone understood that we are moving towards the realization of the dream and that it was preferable to live it as protagonists rather than suffer the commissioner of the Region”. These are the words with which the President of the Council of the Abruzzo Region Lorenzo Sospiri greeted the approval with the votes of the centre-right majority and of the councilor Sara Marcozzi, and the opposition groups voting against, the new law on the establishment of the city of breaking latest news. “The central point of a long process of gestation was the Popular Referendum – President Sospiri recalled in the classroom – which expressed itself in favor of the establishment of the new city. According to the laws of the Italian Republic, the President of the Abruzzo Region had the possibility to choose whether or not to follow up on the referendum result and we went ahead with an articulated rule. And we got to celebrating the last municipal elections that allowed us to elect the current administrations; in the middle there was the tragedy of Covid, the difficulties of a war, the reluctance of the administrations of Montesilvano and Spoltore to the merger itself.We waited for the deadline of 2022, some Municipalities asked us to postpone it to 2024, but at that point we opened a reflection not only on the consensus, but above all on what was right to do and today we are convinced that that dream that becomes reality, the constitution of the new city, fixes in a concrete way what here are the issues, such as timing and financial resources. It is easy to say that it is necessary to do it immediately, that it is not difficult to organize services, coordinate regulatory plans, plan investments, but it is not realistic”. “Today the mayors of Montesilvano and Spoltore are fully aware that the merger is an inevitable reality, on which there is no going back. The Abruzzo Region, thanks to the great professionalism of our offices, has drafted an extraordinary bill and we will use the time we have gained to complete the path that has not been done up to now. I have great faith in the three mayors involved, I am convinced that we will do an excellent job, approving a law that will set the standard, which will be a regulatory point of reference for the whole country. Thanks obviously go to Governor Marsilio, to the regional offices and to all the councilors, majority and opposition, who have given their constructive contribution to accompany the change. Now, by September we expect to receive the first report on the merger of the first three strategic sectors, including social services, and above all we expect the draft of the new statute to be approved before the end of the year”. (ANSA).