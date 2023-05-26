Abruzzo Health: Marsilio, congratulations to councilor Verì – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MAY 26 – “The news that the 2022 report of the Court of Auditors certifies the positive results of the Abruzzo Region demonstrates the excellent work done by the Health Department. I congratulate Councilor Verí, with whom we have worked hand in hand to achieve these results which belie all the clichés and nursery rhymes that the opposition has continued to recite to this day”. This is what the president of the Region, Marco Marsilio, declares.



“The Abruzzo Region proves to be among the most virtuous in Italy in terms of respecting budget balances and it has done so by not reducing spending, it would in fact have been easy to break even by making cuts, but, as the data show, it has done so by increasing per capita expenditure to bring it to the level of the national average expenditure.All this despite the increase in costs.The result is that, even in Abruzzo, the same money is spent on the health of citizens as in the rest of Italy. It should be noted that the use of passive mobility decreases significantly, waiting lists recover, the Lea indicators improve, the essential levels of assistance, in relation to all three macro-areas, including that of prevention which last time it had been just below the minimum threshold and has now made a significant positive leap. The report of the Court of Auditors certifies our good administration also in the health sector”. (HANDLE).

