Absence of food in Colombia would not be a crime

Absence of food in Colombia would not be a crime

According to the Ministry of Justice, they would seek to eliminate these lawsuits, as they say they are only increasing the problem of overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

Controversy has generated the bill of the Petro Government, where it has been established that in Colombia, the crime of non-attendance would cease to be so.

According to the Ministry of Justice headed by Néstor Osuna, the proposal is based on the fact that “the current penalties are not guaranteeing the livelihood of the country’s children, but rather another problem is being added to them, since in the absence of alimony add that of a father in jail.”

However, voices against have indicated that if its elimination is approved, it would be a type of violence not only against women, “but also against children who would be left more unprotected by the State.”

According to former magistrate Stella Conto, “the problem is comprehensive and we are not assuming it, the quotas that are being indicated are extremely low. Women have to settle for what the judge gives; nor from the civil and criminal point of view, the issue is being resolved.”

