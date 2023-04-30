Absence of living consciences in dealing with garbage on the part of the residents of the city of Ziri Ben Attia

Mohamed Sharky

Despite what is in our true religion of urging cleanliness, whether it is related to the cleanliness of the bodies associated with the worship of prayer or the cleanliness of the surroundings, and it is also related to that worship as long as the homes in which we live lead in them as well, many of us with great regret and regret have not imbibed the culture of cleanliness stipulated in our religion And our treatment of garbage still reflects the extent of our failure to achieve the desired goal.

It is noticeable in the city of Ziri bin Attia that the garbage containers are distributed in its neighborhoods in an unbalanced distribution so that they are found in some neighborhoods and not others, and more than one container may be placed in one corner while there is not one container in a large area, which forces the residents to put the garbage exposed in Certain corners above the sidewalks of the streets, to be a breeding ground for dogs and cats, where they dispersed, so the cleaners had to collect them again, and their unpleasant smells aggravated the noses, especially with the high temperature, as is the case nowadays, as it seems that the summer season for this year has come early.

It is also noticeable that many residents of the city do not have a living conscience in dealing with garbage, as some of them refuse to have garbage containers in their surroundings under the pretext of fear of epidemics or the spread of bad smells. This is why selfishness prevails among them, and there is no agreement on specific places to place these containers in their surroundings, and they are often placed Near unbuilt plots of land until they are built, then they are moved to where there is another space. Because of the tyranny of selfishness, the garbage transport company is confused about the availability of places in which to put these containers, and it constantly receives complaints from the residents who are harmed by the unpleasant odors emanating from them, as told by one of the cleaners when he inquired about the absence of containers in some neighborhoods.

What makes matters worse with regard to the treatment of garbage in our cities is that those containers that lack maintenance and cleaning have become a source of livelihood for some needy groups that pass through them daily to collect what they may benefit from, from what they feed their livestock or animals, or what they market in terms of metals or plastic materials … or otherwise. And while searching for what this segment wants inside those containers, they empty plastic garbage bags outside, and scatter them in their surroundings to become a breeding ground for cats and dogs whose numbers have multiplied remarkably, and have become a source of concern for the residents in the absence or silence of the responsible authorities, thus increasing the suffering of the cleaners. who have to collect the dispersed rubbish again.

In sum, our city cannot achieve what we want for it, compared to what other cities have achieved in terms of cleanliness, such as the capital of the country, for example, with the absence of conscience in dealing with garbage.

And if cleanliness is part of faith, then its absence is part of faith.