Abuse of a minor, the father and a friend arrested – Calabria

(ANSA) – CROTONE, APRIL 24 – Together with a family friend, he allegedly abused his own younger daughter, who has a disability, from an early age. An over-fifty-year-old man from a town in the Crotone area was arrested by the carabinieri together with his friend in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the Gip Romina Rizzo of the Court of Crotone at the request of the prosecutor.



The abuses against the child, who is now seven years old, according to what emerged from the military investigations, would have been committed in a family context of very serious socio-cultural degradation. The child’s mother, also a victim of physical and verbal abuse, allegedly tried several times to stop her husband.



The investigations by the carabinieri, directed by the Crotone prosecutor’s office, were launched after the report of the social workers. In fact, the unusual behavior of the little girl both in the social and in the school context triggered the alarm. The stories then provided by the victims of the abuses, the telephone and environmental interceptions and the testimonies collected even in a context characterized by reticence and omissions, despite the fact that the reality was evidently known to the closest family members, made it possible to arrest the two suspects and remove the mother and the child both now housed in protected structures. (HANDLE).

