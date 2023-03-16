Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne. (picture alliance / dpa / Oliver Berg)

This was decided by the Cologne Higher Regional Court in an appeals process. The Cologne Cardinal Woelki had taken legal action against the articles and had referred to his personal rights. Among other things, it was about an online report by “Bild” about a pastor, whom Woelki had promoted to deputy city dean of Düsseldorf, and who had sex with a 16-year-old prostitute. The court rated several “image” statements in this context as inadmissible, as well as those on a suspicion of a cover-up in dealing with alleged cases of abuse in the archdiocese. Revision was ruled out in both cases. The Archdiocese welcomed the decision. Springer-Verlag, on the other hand, stated that the court confirmed that the reporting was largely correct.

(AZ: 15 U 120/22 & 15 U 131/22).

