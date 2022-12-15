Home News Abuses in the Church, the Jesuits confirm those committed by Father Marko Rupnik. “Possible Other Cases”
Abuses in the Church, the Jesuits confirm those committed by Father Marko Rupnik. “Possible Other Cases”

Abuses in the Church, the Jesuits confirm those committed by Father Marko Rupnik. “Possible Other Cases”

The superior of the Jesuits confirmed that father Marko Rupnika mosaicist known throughout the world, “exceeded the permitted limits” with a woman, thirty years ago, in a relationship of spiritual guide which assumed characteristics of “manipulation”, and subsequently acquitted the woman in confession, thus incurring the excommunication, a penalty that was then lifted from him for having repented, in 2019, in the context of a Vatican trial.

