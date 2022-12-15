The superior of the Jesuits confirmed that father Marko Rupnika mosaicist known throughout the world, “exceeded the permitted limits” with a woman, thirty years ago, in a relationship of spiritual guide which assumed characteristics of “manipulation”, and subsequently acquitted the woman in confession, thus incurring the excommunication, a penalty that was then lifted from him for having repented, in 2019, in the context of a Vatican trial.
