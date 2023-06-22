Abusive termination of contracts: the Fiaboè Séna case which paved the way

Sémassi twice and Fiaboè Séna have been sentenced this season by the FTF Disciplinary Committee to pay fines for abuse of contract. And it is Fiaboè Séna, the now ex-coach of Gbohloe-su who is the first to be a victim this season. And many wonder if it was the leaders of the male sharks who opened the eyes of others by filing a complaint against their coach after he left without respecting the terms of the contract.

«…Every society supposes a contract, a contract a respective obligation“, told us the French writer Pierre Choderlos de Laclos in his work entitled “Women and their education” But it is clear that throughout the first division championship which has just ended, certain parties have not respected the terms of the contracts that bind them. One thing that the Disciplinary Committee did not tolerate at all and enforced the rules that govern the conduct of football competitions on Togolese soil.

The history of facts

On February 17, 2023, we learned of the departure of Fiaboè Séna from the coaching position of Gbohloe-su d’Aneho just two days after his resignation presented to the leaders of the lakes club. A deadline which did not respect the 15 days mentioned in article 13 of the contract which binds the former coach of As OTR and Gbohloe-su. Considered an abusive breach of contract, Gbohloe-su seized the disciplinary committee. After hearing Fiaboè Séna, the disciplinary committee decides to condemn him to pay three million nine hundred thousand CFA francs (3,900,000f) to Gbohloe-su. A few days later, more precisely on July 3, Semassi handed a certificate of release to his player Junior Dogbatsé while the contract which binds the player and the semons runs until November 2024. A fact which did not make the assent of the former Gomido player who suddenly seized the disciplinary committee. The latter did not hesitate to condemn the most successful club in Togo to pay the sum of three million to Junior Dogbatsé for having violated the clauses of the contract.

The same Semassi club was sentenced last Friday to pay a fine of seventy million eighty thousand to Tchanilé Tchakala for unfair dismissal. Indeed on 03, the former coach of the sparrowhawks was recruited to the position of trainer and technical director of Semassi, this until 2025. Along the way, on 02 May, the leaders of the semons put an end to the functions of Tchanilé Tchakala. This last dissatisfaction filed a complaint with the FTF and won the case.

In view of all the above, one wonders if the complaint brought by Gbohloe-su against Fiaboè Séna and which led to a fine of 3.9 million did not open the eyes of other clubs or players since there have never been so many fines imposed in one season.

One thing is certain now, eyes are open and no one would want to see a clause in their contract violated.

