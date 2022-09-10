VAL DI ZOLDO. Mayor Camillo De Pellegrin raises his voice against illegal waste dumped in the parking area that leads to Bosconero.

“The situation has become unacceptable”, thundered the mayor, “in that area a reclamation work financed by the Municipality of Val di Zoldo with fifteen thousand euros is underway, but it exclusively concerns materials recovered from Vaia and stored there before disposal. In the midst of those materials for some time now we have been finding everything. Special waste illegally dumped in the area and for which I have already received numerous reports, including from the forest police. The intervention of the Municipality was designed exclusively for timber and similar materials which involve subjects previously authorized by the body itself. I consider all the rest to be illegal disposal which, if it continues, will find us forced to consider installing a camera system in the area. Alternatively, we are already thinking of closing that area in order to regulate access ».

Not only Bosconero: among the post Vaia works there is also a water regulation work in Viale Dolomiti in Mareson.

“If those of the Bosconero are works financed by the Municipality, these of Mareson have been financed by Vaia regional funds for a figure that is around 200 thousand euros”, stressed De Pellegrin, “the works have started and affect the collection system of waters of the Rio Maé. It is an important work that finally allows us to secure a part of Zoldo Alto. It is difficult at the moment to establish the timing of this intervention. With the excavation operation the water is conveyed into the Maè avoiding an unstable stagnation which in case of bad weather becomes dangerous for the Mareson hamlet ».