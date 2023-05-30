Academic conference of the Huila Moralization Committee

The ‘Joint actions in the fight against corruption’ activity is aimed at citizens and public servants. It will take place this Tuesday, May 30 at the Departmental Assembly.

The Huila Moralization Committee is pleased to invite citizens or observers and public servants to participate in the academic session of the Departmental Moralization Committee, ‘Joint actions in the fight against corruption,’ said Andrés Felipe Vanegas, Departmental Comptroller of Huila , who presides over the body.

“The day is part of the activities programmed in the Action Plan for the 2023-2024 Validity that have the purpose of promoting the serious and responsible exercise of citizen and institutional participation in the fight against corruption,” he said.

The Committee is made up of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, the Office of the Departmental Comptroller of Huila, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Judicial Branch of the Republic of Colombia and the Office of the Municipal Comptroller of Neiva

ACTIVITIES

Viewer topics:

Citizen oversight as citizen control tools

Speaker in charge: Andrés Felipe Vanegas, Departmental Comptroller of Huila

Date; Tuesday May 30

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 noon

Location: Session area of ​​the Departmental Assembly

Addressed to public servants:

Crimes against public administration

Anti-Corruption Statute in Colombia

Comprehensive anti-corruption public policy

Article 127 of the Political Constitution: public servants may not take part in the activities of political parties and movements or in political controversies.

Speaker in charge: Diego Alexis Tello, Huila Regional Attorney

Date; Tuesday May 30

Time: 2 to 6 in the afternoon

Location: Session area of ​​the Departmental Assembly

