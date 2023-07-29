Academics rushed to the bottom of the streets in light of the silence of the Sana’a University administration

Yemenat

On the sidelines of the issuance of an administrative decision in the Faculty of Information, Sana’a University, to separate male and female students, as a precedent that did not occur in the history of academic education in all Islamic countries; It is unfortunate that this took place in light of the shameful silence of the presidency of the University of Sana’a, as it is primarily responsible for controlling the pace of the colleges to which it is administratively and academically subject. And in light of the silence of the academics in the Faculty of Information and the affiliates of all the faculties at the University of Sana’a, including the Union of Academics and university professors, who remained silent about this illegal and unconstitutional measure, which violates all academic regulations, controls and standards, which constitutes a systematic war against university education and distorts society’s view of the academic edifice as a As an educational institution, there can be no objective or legal justifications for issuing decisions that lead to the separation of male and female students.

What is even more ironic is that some academics in the College of Information who support such decisions openly slander a wide segment of society with their intellectual and political affiliations, challenge their family honor, and implicitly accuse them of one of the people affiliated with the academic edifice, which constitutes a resounding and shameful fall to the bottom of an academic figure. In a way that contradicts all morals, ethics, and academic behavior, and is considered a great shock to the university, academic, and community alike, and this requires the administration of Sana’a University and the College of Information to define their position on what Dr.

We affirm that all those whom Al-Raseen deals with in his publications, such as blasphemy and defamation of their family honor, reserve their right to sue this affiliated with the academic edifice, and to sue Sana’a University and the College of Information for their identification with such personalities that have crossed all limits of ethics, professional ethics, and academic behavior, through which it has turned into hostile behavior. Unjustly against the political and intellectual elites in society, and not for objective or legal motives, as much as they are based on psychological preparations that nest in a sick mentality, and it is unfortunate that they are affiliated with the academic edifice.

This resounding fall of one of the symbols of the academic edifice is considered a systematic war on university education and an attempt to distort society’s view of the university campus, which may lead to discouragement from attending universities, especially by girls, since this academic had conveyed a wrong idea, as if universities had become hotbeds of vice.

