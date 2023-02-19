The Acandí Energy Service Company, Emselca, reported that as of this date it is forced not to provide energy service for five hours a day due to the negligence of the national government.

Specifically, it reports that the Ministry of Mines and Energy has not paid the company Proxxon, Acandí’s fuel supplier, and that for this reason it will apply energy rationing from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Legal regulations oblige the Ministry of Mines and Energy to transfer resources from the national budget for the subsidy or payment of fuel required by local plants in the municipalities of the Non-Interconnected Zones -ZNI-, as is the case of Acandí.