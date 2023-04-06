Home News Acandí: Miss Colombia Ecotourism 2023
Acandí: Miss Colombia Ecotourism 2023

Acandí: Miss Colombia Ecotourism 2023

From April 3 to 7, 2023, the Caná Turtle Festival is held in Acandí and its program includes the Miss Colombia Ecotourism Pageant.

This year thirteen candidates are participating: Acandí, Bagadó, Lloró, Sucre, Córdoba, Cali, Golfo Morrosquillo, Riosucio, Valle, Putumayo, Antioquia, Quibdó and Valle del Cauca.

The Festival emphasizes the need for the care and preservation of the caná turtle, folklore, dance, childhood and the beauty of women.

The current Ecotourism Queen Colombia 2022 is Miss Valle, who will deliver the crown tomorrow.

