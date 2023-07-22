Home » Acandí: school repairs, patron saint festivities, sewer cleaning
Acandí: school repairs, patron saint festivities, sewer cleaning

Acandí: school repairs, patron saint festivities, sewer cleaning

On June 14, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the repair and maintenance of the Chugandí educational center, the main headquarters, and the construction of two classrooms in the San Francisco educational center, the main headquarters, for a value of 300 million pesos.

On July 12, the Acandí mayor’s office signed the contract for the provision of logistics services and support to the management of the general and government secretariat for the development of cultural and artistic activities, within the framework of the celebration of the Virgen del Carmen festivities in the municipality, for a value of 250 million pesos.

On July 6, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of the actions of the collective public health intervention plan, worth 230 million pesos.

On April 17, the Acandí mayor’s office signed the contract for the acquisition of pressure suction equipment on a trailer for sludge for cleaning the municipal sewage system, for a value of 523 million pesos.

On April 3, the Acandí mayor’s office began the process to contract the preparation of the sanitation and discharge management plan – PSMV of the Acandí municipality (municipal seat), for a value of 140 million pesos.

