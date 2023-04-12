For the first time in Colombia Caná turtles are monitored by satellite

This achievement is possible thanks to the joint work between the Cocomasur Community Council, the Tortugas del Mar Foundation and the Leatherback Project

On the nights of April 10 and 11, three satellite transmitters were installed on female turtles of the Caná species, on the beaches of Playona and Chilingos, by members of the Cocomasur Community Council and biologists from Fundación Tortugas del Mar and The Leatherback Project.

The aim is to deepen the work for the conservation of this threatened species, which as part of its life cycle arrives every year between the months of February and August to spawn on the beaches of Acandí, a municipality located north of Chocó, with coasts in the Caribbean Sea.

Everildys Córdoba Borja, Legal Representative of Cocomasur, stressed that the importance of this event has to do with the fact that “it will be possible to advance in the application of new techniques to better understand and better understand the world of turtles and especially the Caná”. She added: “We don’t really know after they hatch on the beach (…) what direction they take and what are these other threats that the turtle is having in the place where it moves.”

The monitoring that members of the community council of Cocomasur have done for years has to do with identifying the turtles with platelets while they are on the beach, taking care of the eggs and releasing the hatchlings when they hatch and taking care of them while they travel to the sea. This monitoring makes it possible to identify whether they return to the same beach over the years, and is useful for obtaining data that allows analysis and decision-making in the management of the protected area.

“I think that if we all begin to know more information about the movements it can make, how it uses the beach and how it uses the sea, that will allow us to have more elements to make decisions that help us continue to protect it,” said Córdoba Borja.

The three turtles to which the transmitters were installed were baptized as Playona, Basilia and Acandí Sur, as a way of honoring the territory, the people and the communities that for years have worked uninterruptedly for its conservation.