Accelerate the construction of a new development pattern under the guidance of “six must adhere to”

Authors: Xie Fusheng, Kuang Xiaolu (deputy director of the Research Center for Socialist Political Economy with Chinese Characteristics, professor of the School of Economics, Renmin University of China, and assistant professor of the School of Marxism, Tsinghua University)

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that we must uphold the supremacy of the people, must adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance, must adhere to integrity and innovation, must adhere to problem orientation, must adhere to system concepts, and must persist in thinking about the world. These “six must adhere to” deeply embody the position, viewpoint and method of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and are the “golden key” for us to understand, analyze and solve problems. In the critical historical period when the “two overall situations” and “two centenary goals” converge, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern is a major strategic measure for Chinese-style modernization to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. To use the party’s innovation theory, focus on breaking the principal contradiction, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, we must accurately grasp the “six must adhere to.”

1. Adhere to the supremacy of the people and strive to improve the quality of life of the people

The people are the creators of history, and human history is the history of the continuous development and enrichment of human needs and production activities to meet them. Historical materialism believes that “history is nothing but the activities of people who pursue their own goals”, and this activity is “for a certain need of their own”. Human beings carry out material production activities while satisfying their own needs and generate new needs, constantly forming a progressively rich system that includes the needs of survival, possession, self-realization and all-round development. In capitalist society, the productivity is liberated in the process of satisfying the needs of the ruling class, but it does not bring about the emancipation of man. Seeking the interests of the majority is a distinctive feature of a Marxist political party, and adhering to the supremacy of the people is an important thought that both Marxist classic writers and the Communist Party of China inherit and keep pace with the times. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly that “governing the country is permanent, and benefiting the people is the foundation. Benefiting the people is the essential requirement of building the party for the public and governing for the people.” Making life better and better is the fundamental purpose of socialist production.”

Adhering to the supremacy of the people requires us to actively respond to and meet the people’s growing needs for a better life. As socialism with Chinese characteristics enters a new era, the principal contradiction in our society has transformed into the contradiction between the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life and unbalanced and inadequate development. Personalized and diversified consumption has gradually become the mainstream, and people’s needs for education, social security, medical care, and living environment, which are related to the quality of life, are gradually escalating. The upward development of needs is an inexhaustible driving force to promote the continuous improvement of productivity levels. The fundamental purpose of meeting the people’s growing needs for a better life is to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, which is to strive to make people’s lives better and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness. ,sense of security.

2. Adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance, and consolidate the dominant position of the domestic cycle

The development of the world market has made “every nation dependent on the changes of other nations.” While the achievements of capitalist social civilization spread to other regions, it also made most of the late-developing countries Attachment of countries and regions to the capitalist economic order has resulted in “underdeveloped development”. As a big socialist country, China must abandon its dependence on capitalist countries, maintain its own independence and subjectivity, and achieve a high level of self-reliance and self-improvement. Only by accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, promoting the unimpeded domestic cycle, and making production, distribution, exchange, and consumption more dependent on the domestic market can we consolidate the foundation of my country’s economic development, enhance the security and stability of development, and ensure that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation continues. Was delayed or even interrupted, and successfully achieved the goal of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

There has never been a textbook for the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and there is no ready-made answer for building a new development pattern on the great journey of the new era. China‘s population of more than 1.4 billion is stepping into a modern society, and its scale exceeds the sum of the population of existing developed countries. It is unprecedentedly difficult and complex. To deal with current economic problems, it is difficult to find ready-made countermeasures from existing theories and historical experience. We must start from China‘s basic Proceeding from the national conditions, adhere to the firm belief in Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics, further integrate the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s new development reality, take the domestic cycle as the main body, enhance development confidence, and persist in seeking innovation while changing , seeking progress amidst changes, making breakthroughs amidst changes, blazing a new path of development with higher quality, better efficiency, better structure, and full release of advantages, and promoting the evolution of China‘s economy to a stage with a more advanced form, more optimized division of labor, and a more reasonable structure .

3. Adhere to integrity and innovation, and improve the socialist market economic system

Historical materialism believes that “people create their own history, but they do not create it arbitrarily, not under the conditions they themselves choose, but under the conditions directly encountered, established, and inherited from the past. down to create”. People should actively understand and transform the world under the condition of following the objective development laws of things. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, “Our practical innovation must be based on the laws of historical development and must move in the correct direction of history.” Keeping upright means adhering to the objective laws of historical development, not deviating from Marxism and socialism, and ensuring that we do not lose our way or make subversive mistakes; innovation means adhering to historical initiative, constantly understanding new laws, advancing with the times, and promoting theoretical innovation , practice innovation, system innovation, cultural innovation and other innovations in order to grasp the times and lead the times.

The socialist market economic system is a great pioneering work of the Communist Party of China insisting on integrity and innovation. The Communist Party of China unifies the adherence to Marxism and the development of Marxism, strives to explore the law of the development of the socialist market economy, and constantly reforms and innovates to forge ahead. Adhering to integrity and innovation and building a high-level socialist market economic system are the proper meaning of building a new development pattern. To keep the integrity means to uphold and strengthen the party’s centralized and unified leadership over economic work, to ensure that the dominant position of public ownership and the leading role of the state-owned economy remain unshakable, and to ensure that the socialist market economy with Chinese characteristics develops in the right direction; Under the socialist system, give full play to the positive role of capital, improve the modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics, build a unified national market, optimize the business environment, improve the macroeconomic governance system and modern budget system, deepen the reform of the financial system, standardize and guide the healthy development of capital .

4. Adhere to the problem orientation and correctly understand the choke points of the national economic cycle

Problems are the voice of the times and the manifestation of contradictions in things. The contradictions within things promote the continuous development and changes of the objective world. Persisting in problem orientation means acknowledging the universality and objectivity of contradictions, grasping the main contradictions and the main aspects of contradictions in work, and taking understanding and resolving contradictions as a breakthrough to open up the work situation. The premise of building a new development pattern is to correctly understand the problems and blocking points in the national economic cycle, and to grasp the main contradictions and main aspects of the current economic contradictions. The development of human society has always been faced with the contradiction between the needs of material materials and the production of material materials that meet the needs. In a market economy, productive enterprises are the main body in organizing the production of material materials. The most fundamental factor for smooth operation. In different stages of economic development, the contradiction between needs and production manifests itself in different forms and forms specific economic problems.

At present, the main aspect of the main contradiction in our society is on the supply side, which is manifested in the three key problems of supply not meeting demand, technical resources “stuck” and overcapacity. Since the reform and opening up, Chinese enterprises have adopted mass production methods to produce standardized modular components, matching the strong market demand abroad, and promoting the expansion of domestic production, employment and income. However, the rigidity of large-scale production methods makes it less adaptable to diverse and individual needs. With the weakening of external demand, domestic consumption is increasingly personalized and diversified, and the social and economic conditions supporting large-scale production methods have changed. The system no longer fits the demand structure. The large-scale production method not only does not adapt to the individualized and diversified transformation of demand, but also makes my country’s key core technologies subject to the West, and resources and energy are highly dependent on imports. To build a new development pattern, we must make great efforts to solve these problems.

5. Adhere to the concept of system, promote the construction of a new development pattern as a whole

Things depend on each other and restrict each other, forming a unified whole with internal connections. Only by observing things with a universally connected, comprehensive and systematic perspective of development and change can we grasp the development laws of things. In a dynamic system of economic cycle, the various stages of purchase, production and sales of an enterprise transform and restrict each other. The stagnation of any stage will lead to the stagnation of the overall cycle. In the economic cycle, the process of enterprises hiring laborers and purchasing means of production is the process of laborers earning wages and other enterprises gaining profits; the process of enterprises selling products to obtain profits is also the process of people’s consumption; enterprises organize means of production The process of carrying out production with laborers is also the process of employment of laborers and the use of means of production. Therefore, we must start from this universal interaction and systematically promote the construction of a new development pattern from the overall level.

In the process of building a new development pattern, we must adhere to systematic planning and overall advancement. This requires grasping the overall and overall nature of the economic cycle, grasping the overall and partial, current and long-term, macro and micro, principal contradictions and secondary contradictions, special and general relations, highlighting key issues, and combining the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening Supply-side structural reforms should be organically combined so that different strategic measures can cooperate with each other and advance systematically. Guaranteed by a high-level market mechanism, use rural revitalization to form investment demand with reasonable returns and consumption demand supported by income, and restart the economic cycle; create a high-quality, efficient and diversified supply system through production organization and technological innovation in the production stage of the enterprise, and form a Coordinated and efficient modern industrial system; on the basis of unimpeded domestic circulation, build a new higher-level open economic system, transform to institutional opening, and form a market for products, return on investment, profits for enterprises, income for the people, and government. A virtuous economic cycle with higher levels of taxation.

6. Persist in keeping the world in mind and implement high-level opening up

The new development pattern is not a closed domestic single cycle, but an open domestic and international dual cycle, which aims to open up space for China‘s economic development and add impetus to the recovery and growth of the world economy. To build a new development pattern, it is required to achieve a higher level of opening up to the outside world, relying on a strong domestic economic cycle system and a solid basic market, to better connect the domestic market with the international market, to attract global resource elements through the domestic cycle, and to make better use of domestic Two international markets and two resources, improve the ability to allocate resources globally, better strive for the strategic initiative in opening up and development, promote the transformation from commodity and element flow opening to rule-based opening, and implement a wider range, wider field, Opening up at a deeper level will promote the peaceful, open, cooperative and common development of all countries in the world, so that the fruits of development can benefit different people in different countries in an equitable manner.

“Guangming Daily” (version 06, June 28, 2023)

