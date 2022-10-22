The prosperity of science and technology will make the nation prosperous, and the strong talents will make the country strong.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “We must insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talent is the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. Develop new fields and new tracks, and constantly shape new growth drivers and new advantages.” “Accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy. Accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.”

Delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China were inspired, full of confidence, and full of energy.

“Chang’e” catches the moon, “Jiaolong” enters the sea, “Mozi” transmits letters, and “Zhu Rong” explores fire… In the past ten years of the new era, my country’s basic research and original innovation have been continuously strengthened, some key core technologies have achieved breakthroughs, and strategic emerging The industry has grown and expanded, and major achievements have been made in manned spaceflight, lunar and fire exploration, deep-sea and deep exploration, supercomputers, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear power technology, large aircraft manufacturing, and biomedicine, and have entered the ranks of innovative countries.

Representatives have expressed that the great achievements of the new era in the past ten years are inseparable from the support of technology, talents and innovation. On the new road to take the exam, we will insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. National contribution.

The strategic significance of technology, talents and innovation has been raised to a new height

To focus on innovation is to focus on development, and to seek innovation is to seek the future.

The delegates expressed that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has profound thoughts and rich connotations, and put forward the important discussion of “three firsts” of science and technology, talents and innovation, which will further the development of science and technology, talents and innovation in the next five years or even longer. Pointed out the direction, provided the fundamental follow-up.

“Innovation is a decisive factor in building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and achieving the second centenary goal.” Representative Chen Xiangping, director of the Science and Technology Department of Henan Province, said that the current new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is booming, and technological innovation has become the key variable. Only by better combining the development of science and technology as the primary productive force, the cultivation of talents as the primary resource, and the enhancement of innovation as the primary driving force, can more new technologies and new industries be born, and the new kinetic energy of high-quality development can be continuously enhanced.

In the extraordinary ten years, the main body of innovation in my country has continued to grow, the total number of R&D personnel has ranked first in the world, and the number of high-tech enterprises has exceeded 330,000. The investment in science and technology is unprecedented, and the R&D expenditure of the whole society has increased from 1 trillion yuan to 2.8 trillion yuan, ranking second in the world. my country’s scientific and technological innovation strength has moved from quantitative accumulation to qualitative leap, from point breakthrough to system ability improvement, and the comprehensive ranking of national innovation ability has risen to 11th in the world.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China took ‘implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and strengthening the support of talents in modernization construction’ as an independent chapter for planning and deployment, and put forward the important exposition of ‘three firsts’, elevating the strategic significance of science and technology, talents and innovation to New heights.” Representative Zhou Wei, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and researcher of the Institute of Agricultural Resources and Agricultural Zoning of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, believes that technology, talents, and innovation are an organic whole that complement each other and are inseparable. “Without the transformation of the primary productive force of science and technology, the role of the primary driving force of innovation will be difficult to truly play, and talents are the source of stimulating productivity transformation and high-quality development.”

“Technology, talent and innovation are coordinated and complement each other, which will provide solid support for high-quality development.” said Gao Yaqin, a quality engineer at Hangzhou Betta Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Province.

“The important discussion on technology, talents and innovation in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is not only a scientific summary of development experience, but also a far-reaching plan for the future.” Representative Yang Hong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief designer of China‘s manned space engineering space station system He said that China‘s manned space project is a typical field that gives full play to the advantages of the new national system, reflects the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and emphasizes the cultivation of talents. In the past ten years, my country has progressed from a space power to a space power, and manned spaceflight has continuously set new records, and the Chinese space station has gradually changed from planning to reality.

Delegates believe that it is necessary to seize the major opportunities of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, face the world‘s technological frontier, face the main economic battlefield, face the country’s major needs, face the people’s life and health, overcome difficulties, be determined to innovate, and contribute to economic and social development. Quality development provides more surging power.

Comprehensively shape the development of new kinetic energy and new advantages

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that we must adhere to the priority development of education, the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and the leadership and driving of talents, and accelerate the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents.

The delegates said that when embarking on a new journey, it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, forge the “primary productive force”, activate the “primary resource”, surging the “primary driving force”, and turn the grand blueprint drawn up in the report into a Beautiful reality.

—— Coordinate and promote the development of education, science and technology, and talents.

“To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, education, technology and talents must be integrated and implemented as a national strategy.” Representative Su Donglin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and professor of Beihang University, believes that education is the foundation, science and technology promote development, and talents are the guarantee . As the junction of the first productive force of science and technology, the first resource of talents and the first driving force of innovation, colleges and universities should play a greater role in the future.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to do a good job in education that the people are satisfied with, and provided us with scientific guidance and direction for our education work.” Representative Chu Xinhong, deputy secretary of the Party branch and principal of Yueyangdao Primary School in Heping District, Tianjin, said that the new journey There must be new achievements in the cause of higher education. We must adhere to the people-centered development of education, accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system, develop quality education, and promote educational equity.

—— Improve the scientific and technological innovation system and enhance the overall efficiency of the national innovation system.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to adhere to the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization drive.

Representatives have expressed that technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the foundation of a country’s prosperity and security. It is necessary to further improve the new national system, strengthen the national strategic scientific and technological strength, optimize the allocation of innovation resources, and improve the overall efficiency of the national innovation system.

The representative Zhao Yanping, captain of the “Xuelong 2” of the China Polar Research Center, introduced that the “Xuelong 2” is the first self-built icebreaker for polar scientific expeditions in China. my country’s ability to guarantee polar scientific research has effectively promoted the high-end, intelligent and green development of my country’s shipbuilding industry. “In the future, we will continue to conquer key core technologies and strive to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance.”

“Only by enhancing the ability of independent innovation and mastering key core technologies can an enterprise have core competitiveness.” Representative Wu Hongmei, head of the high-frequency workshop of Jiangsu Roewe Co., Ltd., said that in the next step, the company will continue to increase technical research efforts, strengthen industry-university-research cooperation, and consolidate The main position of enterprise innovation.

——Insist on innovation-driven development, and comprehensively shape new growth drivers and new advantages.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy. Accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Looking back at the past ten years, a number of key core technologies have driven the industry to climb to the mid-to-high end, strategic emerging industries have grown and developed, and technological breakthroughs such as high-performance equipment, intelligent robots, and laser manufacturing have effectively promoted the upgrading and development of the manufacturing industry. The scale of the display industry ranks first in the world. Emerging cutting-edge technologies continue to give birth to new industries and new formats, and the accelerated application of supercomputing, big data, blockchain, etc., promotes the vigorous development of artificial intelligence and the digital economy. The contribution rate of my country’s scientific and technological progress has exceeded 60%, and the vitality of innovation has been continuously released, continuously injecting new momentum into economic and social development.

Representative Yu Aihua, member of the Standing Committee of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Hefei Municipal Party Committee, said that Hefei has implemented the innovation-driven development strategy in depth over the past ten years. application. “Hefei will focus on creating a source of scientific and technological innovation, a gathering place for emerging industries, and a gathering place for innovative talents in the future, strive to build a famous scientific and technological city with important influence, and continuously shape new development momentum and new advantages.”

Representative Wang Endong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief scientist of Inspur Group, said, “As the digital economy is booming, as a scientific and technological worker in the server field, I feel a great responsibility and a glorious mission. Next, we will be guided by national needs and resolutely win the key. In the tough battle of core technology, the initiative of science and technology will win the initiative of national development.”

Strengthen the support of talents for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way

The only way to innovate is to win people.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that we should insist on educating talents for the party and the country, comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, and strive to cultivate top-notch innovative talents and use them by gathering talents from all over the world.

Adhere to the party’s overall leadership over talent work.

The delegates said that the key to running China‘s affairs well lies in the Party, the people, and the talents. Over the past ten years, the party’s leadership in the cause of talents has been comprehensively strengthened. With the insight to recognize talents, the sincerity of loving talents, the courage to use talents, the magnanimity of accommodating talents, and the good way to gather talents, it has promoted the formation of a talent development environment in which the world‘s talents gather in China.

National development depends on talents, and national rejuvenation depends on talents. Representative Feng Xiating, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Northeastern University, believes that to deeply implement the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, we must adhere to respect for labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity, implement a more active, more open, and more effective talent policy, and accelerate the construction of an important world talent center and innovation highlands. “Northeastern University will rely on its advantageous discipline resources to actively promote the construction of national strategic scientific and technological forces, deeply integrate into the regional innovation system, and use a first-class scientific and technological innovation platform to gather first-class talents and create first-class results.”

Accelerate the construction of a national strategic talent force.

Whoever has first-class innovative talents and first-class scientists can gain an advantage in scientific and technological innovation. Representative Shu Gequn, Secretary of the Party Committee of the University of Science and Technology of China, believes that the competition in today’s world is, in the final analysis, talent competition and education competition. “Cultivating a large number of high-quality talents with both ability and political integrity, and focusing on creating top-notch innovative talents, is the long-term development plan of the country and the nation.”

The delegates said that it is necessary to vigorously cultivate and use strategic scientists and build a large number of first-class scientific and technological leaders and innovative teams. Let young scientific and technological talents take the lead and be the protagonists, and create a large-scale young scientific and technological talent team. Seize the strategic opportunities and needs of high-quality development, and cultivate more and higher-quality outstanding engineers.

Deepen the reform of the talent development system and mechanism.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has continuously improved the system and mechanism of scientific and technological innovation talents, creating a good ecology for innovative talents, and the role of talents as the first resource to support development has become more sufficient.

“We fully respect academic rules, continue to reduce the burden on talents, and implement a long-term flexible assessment mechanism.” Representative Shu Gequn introduced that the relaxed innovation atmosphere allows researchers to concentrate on their research, and the young mathematician team of USTC has successively conquered ” Many world-class mathematical problems such as “Hamilton-Tian” and “Partial Zero-Order Estimation”.

“The reform of the system and mechanism has given researchers more autonomy.” Representative Chen Lingling, a member of the Party Committee of the Center for Excellence in Molecular and Cellular Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that in recent years, she has continuously explored unknown areas for people’s life and health, and led the laboratory team to create a long non-coding And circular RNA research technology system, a series of original research results have been achieved, and new directions in the research field have been opened up.

“I am an ordinary oil production worker. My experience fully shows that talents are not only scientists, engineers, and technicians, but also workers can become talents and innovators.” Daqing Oilfield No. 2 Oil Production Plant No. 6 Oil Production Team 48 The representative of the oil production team leader Liu Li said that with the support of the party organization of the unit, he took the lead in establishing the Liu Li studio to carry out technological innovation around production problems. He has realized 1,048 R&D and application innovation projects, and solved more than 500 production and operational problems. The innovation and innovation have exceeded 120 million yuan. “Industrial workers must also keep pace with the times. Workers with skills, innovation and invention are more powerful. I hope that in the future, industrial workers can be better trained and valued, and the role of the working class can be better played.”

Facing the future, the delegates unanimously stated that it is necessary to further improve the mechanism of talent training, use, evaluation, service, support, and incentives, continue to deepen the reform of “delegating power, delegating control and serving”, continuously reducing the burden on talents, and gathering outstanding talents from all aspects to the party and the party. The people’s career will come together to contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Reporters Sun Zhen, Huan Xiang, Wang Wei, Zhang Yao, Zhang Shuaizhen, Huang Chao and Sheng Yulei participated in the collection and writing)

(Editor-in-charge: Yu Siyuan, Xu Chi)

Share for more people to see