Accelerating High-Quality Development: Lianyungang’s Response to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

Lianyungang City in China Implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech to Accelerate High-Quality Development

Lianyungang City in Jiangsu province has embraced the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Jiangsu as a roadmap for accelerating high-quality development. The city has been studying, publicizing, and implementing the spirit of the speech, rallying a determined force that is grateful, remembers the entrusted responsibilities, and forges ahead. The cadres and masses of Lianyungang have expressed their commitment to implementing the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech in all areas of promoting Chinese-style modernization, and to accelerate all-round high-quality development.

To further convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, an enlarged meeting was held by the Standing Committee of the Lianyungang Municipal Party Committee on July 10. Ma Shiguang, secretary of the Lianyungang Municipal Party Committee, emphasized that the city should make contributions to Jiangsu’s new breakthroughs in technological innovation, hasten the construction of a modern industrial system with distinctive characteristics, establish a two-way open door, and become an important fulcrum of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The city should also revitalize the vitality of modern urban civilization, improve people’s livelihoods during the process of high-quality development, and achieve solid results in the first year of implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zuo Xuemei, general manager of Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan International Logistics Co., Ltd., expressed excitement about the important speech of the general secretary. The Kazakh logistics base has already developed into an international economic platform for transit transportation, warehousing and logistics, and trade between the five Central Asian countries. The company aims to speed up the construction of a two-way open hub with global cohesion. Their goal is to consolidate Lianyungang’s position as an important seaport for Central Asian countries, deepen cooperation with Shanghai Port and shipping companies, and expand the scale of return freight trains for China-Europe freight trains. They plan to develop new train routes for chrysotile, cotton yarn, and precious metals. The company aims to fully utilize the advantages of land-sea combined transport to enhance the efficiency and quality of operations.

Shi Haibo, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xuwei New District, emphasized that the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping has further strengthened Xuwei New District’s determination to accelerate the construction of a world-class petrochemical industry base. The new district is focusing on strengthening the chain of major leading industries such as Shenghong Petrochemical and Satellite Chemical. Their aim is to accelerate the creation of strategic emerging industrial clusters with international influence and competitiveness. They plan to promote research and application development in the fields of energy, new materials, electronic chemicals, and more. The new district aspires to become a demonstration benchmark for the high-quality development of China‘s chemical industry parks.

Xu Dongfang, director of Lianyungang Science and Technology Bureau, highlighted the significance of scientific and technological modernization, as stated by the general secretary in his important speech. Lianyungang is expediting the promotion of the innovation chain, industry chain, and funds by building platforms to attract energetic talent. Their goal is to continuously improve the transformation and industrialization level of scientific and technological achievements. This year, Lianyungang will work on developing the Taihu Laboratory Lianyungang Center into a national laboratory. The city will also focus on the application of high-efficiency and low-carbon gas turbines, accelerate the construction of the “Belt and Road” technology transfer center, and attract more high-end elements to Lianyungang.

Cheng Xiaohong, director of Lianyungang Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, emphasized the city’s commitment to employment as a priority. They will implement policies to reduce social security rates and stabilize jobs, provide subsidies to help enterprises, and make efforts to reduce burdens and expand employment. The city aims to create 55,000 new urban jobs. They also plan to improve the employment promotion mechanism, establish new job service stations, and build high-quality labor service brands. The focus will be on enhancing the public employment service system and providing employment assistance to key groups.

Lianyungang City is determined to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in order to achieve comprehensive high-quality development. The city’s efforts will contribute to the new breakthroughs in technological innovation and the construction of a modern industrial system with distinctive characteristics. By accelerating the development of key industries, enhancing scientific and technological advancements, and promoting employment, Lianyungang aims to create a solid foundation for Chinese-style modernization.

Source: Xinhua Daily, Intersection Reporter Ji Fengzhu