The central region is an important part of the national economic map and occupies an important position in the overall development of the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of the central region, requiring “continuously enhance the comprehensive strength and competitiveness of the central region, and strive to create a new situation for the rise of the central region.” The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made new major arrangements for promoting the development of the central region on the new journey, and proposed to “accelerate the rise of the central region”. We must conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the regional coordinated development strategy, and promote high-quality development in the central region.

In the ten years of the new era, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the high-quality development of the central region has achieved remarkable results: the proportion of the total economic output in the country has continued to increase; Grain production bases, energy raw material bases, modern equipment manufacturing and high-tech industrial bases, and comprehensive transportation hubs continue to consolidate; the manufacturing industry is showing a good development trend, and the proportion of advanced manufacturing industries continues to increase. A number of advanced manufacturing industries with domestic leading levels The formation of clusters has been accelerated; green development has been further promoted, and new progress has been made in the construction of ecological civilization; people’s living standards have been significantly improved; and so on. At the same time, there are still relatively prominent industrial, regional, urban-rural structure irrational and system and mechanism problems in the development of the central region. To promote the rapid rise of the central region, we must make great efforts to solve these problems and promote the high-quality development of the central region through structural adjustment.

Accelerate industrial upgrading and structural adjustment, and build a modern industrial system. The central region has a solid industrial foundation, a complete range of industries, and strong supporting capabilities. However, since most industries are in the middle and low end of the value chain of the industrial chain, the market competitiveness is not strong. To promote the rapid rise of the central region, it is necessary to focus on the development of the economy on the real economy, accelerate industrial upgrading and structural adjustment, and actively build a modern industry led by strategic emerging industries, supported by advanced manufacturing, and dominated by modern service industries system, and accelerate the climb to the middle and high end of the global industrial chain value chain. Actively promote the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy, accelerate the all-round and full-chain digital transformation of traditional industries, improve total factor productivity, and help the high-quality development of the real economy.

Optimize regional economic layout and promote coordinated regional development. Unbalanced regional economic development is a prominent manifestation of unbalanced development. Promoting the rapid rise of the central region is conducive to optimizing the regional economic layout and promoting coordinated regional development. On the one hand, give full play to the comparative advantages of each region, realize the benign interaction of each region by accelerating the rational flow of factors, and form a regional economic layout with complementary advantages and high-quality development. On the other hand, accelerate the integration of resources, promote the rational division of labor and cooperation among industries in the region, and form a joint development force. At the same time, firmly seize the opportunity to promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the implementation of major regional strategies, actively do a good job in strategic convergence, and continue to make new breakthroughs in integrating into the national development strategy and making new progress in coordinated regional development.

Promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas, and break the dual structure of urban and rural areas. Promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas is an important measure to solve the problem of unbalanced and inadequate urban-rural development and break the dual structure of urban and rural areas. To promote the rapid rise of the central region, it is necessary to vigorously implement the strategy of rural revitalization, accelerate the integration and development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries in rural areas, and promote the deep integration of urban and rural industries; strengthen the allocation of rural public resources and infrastructure construction, and promote various resource elements such as talents, capital, and technology. Free flow between urban and rural areas will lay a solid foundation for rural revitalization. Accelerate the economic development of the county, continuously enhance the comprehensive bearing capacity of the county, and improve the ability of the county to radiate and drive the countryside. Efforts will be made to increase farmers’ income from farming, employment and off-farm income, etc., and gradually narrow the income gap between urban and rural residents.

Improve systems and mechanisms to remove development bottlenecks and market obstacles. Connecting east and west, connecting south and north, the central region is facing new development opportunities in promoting high-quality development and building a new development pattern. At the same time, there are some system and mechanism drawbacks that need to be eliminated. Only by getting rid of the disadvantages of these systems and mechanisms can we accelerate the rise of the central region. It is necessary to speed up integration into the construction of a unified national market, through the implementation of a unified national market access negative list system, to eliminate discriminatory and concealed regional market barriers, to break administrative monopoly, to break down local protectionism, to promote the free flow of production factors, and to enable the market to It will play a decisive role in the allocation of resources, better play the role of the government, and create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized. At the same time, strengthen exchanges and cooperation among various regions, establish a normalized cooperation mechanism, reduce disorderly competition, and avoid waste of resources.

(Author unit: Central Development Research Institute of Hubei Academy of Social Sciences)