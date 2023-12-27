Accenture, launch of the new Cyber ​​Fusion Center in Milan

The curtain rises in Milan on the new Cyber Fusion Center Of Accenturea cutting-edge center to offer the most innovative services in the healthcare sector cybersecurity. The centre, which is added to the one in Naples, is a hub for the prototyping of solutions cyber resilience e cyber protectionwhich will be obtained by combining the services already available with modern technologies intelligent automation, advanced analytics, generative artificial intelligence e integrated cyber defence, to ensure predictive and proactive protection against cybercrime. The Cyber ​​Fusion Centers in Naples and Milan are part of a network of centers present throughout the world, which operate in synergy and share the objective of helping organizations innovate to fight cyber crime more effectively, offering direct access to the most advanced services in the world.

The importance of the preventive strategy

“The new Cyber ​​Fusion Center in Milan will allow companies to have access to the most advanced solutions at a global level and, at the same time, to benefit from a local point of reference for the protection of their digital business – explains Marco Molinaro, Security Lead Italy , Central Europe, Greece, Accenture – More than half of CEOs in Italy mistakenly think that dealing with an attack will cost less than implementing preventative cybersecurity measures, not considering risks such as reputational damage and possible operational disruptions, which can also lead to huge economic losses. Additionally, while most understand the importance of cybersecurity as a key driver of their organization’s growth, stability and competitiveness, there is a growing gap between this awareness and knowledge of the cyber threat landscape.”

“Only a third believe they know the emerging threat actors and the potential costs for their company – adds Molinaro – Our primary objective is to help companies integrate an IT risk management framework that allows them not only to manage crisis situations, but also to prevent them. In fact, inside the centre, our experts explore and implement technologies and solutions that provide concrete answers to our customers’ concerns, helping them make their businesses more resilient in the event of cyberattacks”.

Customized cybersecurity solutions

In the centre, which is based at the People Hub of Milanofiori, in Assago, a team of experts is already active who, starting from real use cases, designs and develops customized cybersecurity solutions, “in a co-creation process – explains Accenture – which involves and enhances the skills of different talents, maintaining a high focus on specific business needs”.

The center focuses on four key areas of research and development: Cloud Securitywith the development of innovative solutions for integrated security management across various cloud service providers, OT Securitywith the aim of quickly identifying and resolving any security anomalies within operational technologies, Simulation of crisis scenariosto identify risk scenarios and conduct simulations aimed at improving the management of cyber emergencies, e application of generative artificial intelligence for incident management, which will provide a more effective and timely response in cases of cyber compromises.

Furthermore, the new center will also offer access to various end-to-end security services, from Threat Intelligence to the management ofdigital identitydal cyber incident detection up to services of Digital Forensics e Incident Response.

The acquisitions of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA

Moving on to the field of Justice and Public Security, Accenture has signed the agreement for the acquisition of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, two Italian companies that operate in close synergy and offer innovative technological services and solutions in this area.

Founded in 2010, the two companies have experienced constant growth over the years which has led them to become points of reference in the Italian panorama in the IT sector, explains Accenture, leveraging key skills and a profound knowledge of the processes and solutions to support the digitalization of the Italian justice ecosystem. With offices in Rome, Naples, Rende (Cosenza), they today employ a total multidisciplinary team of over 300 talents.

“A few days after the announcement of the intention to purchase Ammagamma in the Artificial Intelligence sector, we continue on the path of growth on the Italian territory and of offering services to the Public Administration with the decision to invest in two excellences characterized by significant know-how in the sector – explains Mauro Macchi, president and managing director of Accenture Italia – This acquisition, the first of Accenture Italia exclusively dedicated to services for the public sector, takes place in coherence with our strategy of strengthening in the Center and South and has the aim of strengthening the capabilities to support the transformation of the PA, today on the test bench of the Pnrr – through synergies that will create new value and accelerate the transformation. By integrating the talents and skills of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA into the Accenture network, we confirm our ambition to intensify public-private collaboration and contribute to the development of the country’s technological quotient”.

