Through Sapiencia’s bilingualism program, YesMed, 15,000 scholarships will be awarded so that the inhabitants of Medellín can advance in learning English, a highly demanded skill in the labor market.

“Reality shows that Colombia, in the countries of the hemisphere, is in the last places in the number of people capable of communicating in English. Within Colombia, Medellín is not in an honorable place,” said the director of the Post-Secondary Education Agency of Medellín-Sapiencia, Carlos Chaparro.

The academic program will be virtual, with more than 25,000 lessons, teaching tools and six group classes with teachers certified by the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages), an international standard that measures the level of language skills. Each course will be personalized, that is, the lessons will be designed according to the needs and preferences of each student, from basic to advanced levels.

The call to access the scholarships will be open continuously. People who wish to apply can enter www.arrobamedellin.edu.co. There, they go to the ‘academic programs’ tab and then to ‘YesMed’. On this page you will find details about the course and instructions for registration.

The course will have a total duration of seven months. Students who complete the process will receive a certification and the best ones will have the opportunity to access an additional call to take the TOEFL exam, one of the most widely used English proficiency tests in the world, required to access multiple academic opportunities and labor.