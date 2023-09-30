Home » Access to information is a fundamental pillar to build democracy: Vicente Cuchillas
Access to information is a fundamental pillar to build democracy: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday on the Platform program, university professor Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the importance of being informed, adding that information is a fundamental pillar to build democracy in a country.

“The right to know benefits development, equality, contributes to the prevention and fight against corruption, and also promotes citizen participation and democracy. Without information we are returning to obscurantism”considered the teacher.

Cuchillas considered that with the arrival of President Nayib Bukele to the government there has been a substantial setback in what had been achieved on the issue of transparency and public information.

“Starting in 2019, Salvadorans have once again included free access to public information in our demands, this is because the current government has systematically carried out actions that are detrimental to access to information”he added.

See the full statements:

