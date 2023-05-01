Access to water: a fundamental right

The United Nations Assembly, through Resolution 64/292 of 2010, recognized the human right to water. Furthermore, target 6 of the SDGs deals with the clean water and sanitation. 2,200 million inhabitants see this fundamental right violated. It is also about promoting the sustainable management of water resources.

Colombia is no stranger to this drama. 3.2 million people do not have any type of drinking water service, that is, 6.4% of Colombians. What’s more, toAt least 6.2 million Colombians consume water unfit for human consumption. It is dramatic that at least 368,000 fellow citizens are exposed to the fact that the water they drink contains high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria, viruses, parasites and non-biological elements, such as minerals and chemical substances, all of which are harmful to health.

Incredible, but true, only one in three municipalities in Colombia supplies good quality water (!). Therefore it is not strange that the 71.6% of deaths from acute diarrheal diseasewhich mainly affects early childhood and the elderly, is triggered by the poor quality of the water they drink.

It is worth noting that, finally, after many comings and goings, turns and revolts, only in 2015 was the National Water Council (Article 250 of Law 1753), 22 years after the issuance of Law 99 of 1993 that created the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MADS). But we had to wait until June 2018 for it to start operating, but since then we have not even heard of its existence. This is a pending subject.

It is aspired and hoped that, in line with his government program, President Gustavo Petro will give it the importance it deserves and convene it as soon as possible. In the opinion of the Director of the DNP Jorge Iván González, in the National Development Plan Colombia that is currently being processed in Congress, “it is proposed, for the first time, the importance of territorial planning, space and geography around waterto transform the countryside and increase the country’s productivity with social and environmental justice”.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting what is stated in articles 21 and 22 of said project. In the first one, emphasis is placed on the prevalence of water as a determinant of land use planning and the second in the need of “Strengthen multilevel, differential, inclusive and fair governance of water and territorial planning around water”. Definitely, as the director of the DNP notes, “if the territory around the water is not organized, human activity will not be sustainable.” That clear, like water!

There is an evident causal relationship between deforestation and water stress. As explained by the head of the Forestry Unit of FAO Jorge Meza: “Forests regulate the water regime… Taking care of the forests of the region is also taking care of the water”.

Amylkar D. Acosta M.