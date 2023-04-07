Which private subjects must apply the guidelines on the accessibility of digital services? How is the average turnover determined? What are the essential services for which implementation is mandatory? These are some of the questions that are answered in the circular no. 3/2022 of AgID, adopted with Resolution n. 352/2022 and published in the Official Gazette no. 4 of 5 January 2023.

The news on the accessibility front for individuals – Legislative Decree 76/2020 has extended some obligations, already established by Law 4/2004 for Public Administrations, to entities that offer services to the public, through websites or mobile applications, with an average turnover, in the last three years of activity, more than 500 million euros, with the aim of allowing the broadest inclusion of people with disabilities.

The essential services and the criteria for calculating the average turnover – The circular analyzes the sectors considered “essential” and which therefore fall within the scope of application of Law 4/2004. These are, for example, services offered to the public in the energy, gas, water, passenger transport sectors, but also related to the postal, banking, insurance, health, veterinary sectors, etc. The document also clarifies the methods for determining the average turnover for the entities involved (for example commercial, non-profit, banking institutions and insurance companies). Finally, indications are provided on the application of the law to foreign companies and multinationals that offer services to Italian citizens and on the terms for adapting to the new obligations.

Full text of the circular.