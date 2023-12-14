Home » Accident and a hole in the road: heavy evening rush hour on Antwerp Ring (Domestic)
Accident and a hole in the road: heavy evening rush hour on Antwerp Ring (Domestic)

by admin

Antwerp –

There was a long queue on the Antwerp Ring Road towards the Netherlands on Wednesday evening due to an accident and emergency repairs to the road surface. Both incidents have now been dealt with, but they still cause serious traffic jams.

The traffic accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Borgerhout. “It involved a collision between a truck and three passenger cars,” says Peter Bruyninckx, spokesperson for the Flemish Traffic Center. “The incident closed three lanes towards the Netherlands for an hour.”

An emergency repair took place about a hundred meters before the accident, carried out by the Roads and Traffic Agency. “This concerns a hole in the road surface. Two lanes were closed for this repair. The works are completely separate from the accident. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, another hole in the road surface was filled near Antwerp North,” Bruyninckx said.

Both cases have now been resolved and the entire carriageway towards the Netherlands has been cleared. Nevertheless, the two incidents result in a heavy evening rush hour. The Flemish Traffic Center advises drivers who have to go from Ghent to Hasselt to drive via Brussels and avoid the Antwerp Ring.

© BFM

© BFM

© BFM

