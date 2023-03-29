Home News Accident at the intersection: collision with a tram: 56-year-old slightly injured
Accident at the intersection: collision with a tram: 56-year-old slightly injured

Line 4 could not go to Reininghaus between 9.30 a.m. and 10.45 a.m., and line 65 also had to be shortened at times on Wednesday: it was caused by an accident involving two cars and a tram set.

Because: A car driver (64) is said to have turned into the Eckertstrasse/Alte Poststrasse/Köflacher Gasse intersection when the light was red. He collided sideways with the tram. The impact threw the car to the side – against the car of a woman from Weizer (43).

A passenger (56) was slightly injured and was taken to the UKH Graz for outpatient treatment. Other people remain unharmed.

After the crossing at Alte Poststraße was temporarily closed, a detour was set up for car traffic.

