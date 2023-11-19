Accident at the Tocancipá racetrack left one person dead

A serious accident occurred this Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Tocancipá racetrack, when the final test of the so-called TC 2000 Colombia was being carried out, which left a woman dead and five other people injured, including a minor. age. According to the Cundinamarca Firefighters, who responded to the emergency.

The fatal victim of this incident was Luz Eusse, a social communicator, who was part of the Autos y Motos program on Blu Radio, when a giant screen, measuring 5×4 meters, fell on her in the middle of the race that was taking place on the track. Cundinamarca municipality.

“At the moment we have five injuries and one fatality. The autodrome Brigade serves with support from the Tocancipá Fire Department and hospital centers,” said Captain Álvaro Farfán, from the Cundinamarca Fire Department.

Among the injuries, the daughter of the deceased stands out, who was injured by the fall of that screen, located in the VIP sector of the sports venue, as a result of a strong wind that knocked her down. The structure, along with its scaffolding, collapsed from the third floor of the tower, and fell on Eusse and a group of people who were there.

The injured were taken to the La Sabana Clinic, near the epicenter of this accident, to be treated for the injuries suffered after this event.

