Accident at work in Cessalto, he dies at the age of 43 suffocated in a cistern

Iaccident at work on the farm Corvezzo Winery of via Palù in Cessalto. A worker foreigner of Albanian origin, he suffocated to death in a practically new cistern, which he had probably entered because he had realized that something was not working.

The victim Dritan Mecaj, 43 years old, he lived in Cessalto where he worked as a laborer on the farm for at least twenty years. Attempts to revive him by the 118 air rescue personnel, alerted by the owners, were of no avail. Sanitants have long practiced on the Albanian (extracted from the autoclave by firefighters) the cardiac massage, unfortunately without success. Spisal technicians are now on site to establish the causes of the accident at work.

In tears the owner of the Corvezzo Winery, Renzo Corvezzo, former president of Treviso football, who said: «He was like a son to me, he had been working for us for many years. An excellent worker and an exemplary family man. We will miss him.” The carabinieri of the Cessalto station were also on the spot, who collected the testimonies of the victim’s colleagues, together with the Spisal inspectors. Dritan Mecaj leaves behind his wife, also Albanian, and a 11 year old son.

