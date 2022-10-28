Five injured, four young people and the driver of a small car, the toll of a road accident occurred shortly after 7 this morning, Friday 28 October, in Caselle d’Altivole. A Mom articulated bus, carrying dozens of students and commuters, collided with a car. The incident took place in via Corazzin, not far from the intersection with via Laguna. Five people were injured, four bus passengers and the driver of a black Fiat Punto that crashed into a bus. The 118 alarm came at 7.06. Immediately, the operators of the Treviso Emergency Operations Center sent some ambulances to the scene (video Cavicchi / Macca)

01:48