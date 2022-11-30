Home News Accident between a school bus and a car in Belluno, two injured
Accident between a school bus and a car in Belluno, two injured

Crash between a Dolomitibus bus on the Belluno-Caprile line and a Volkswagen Polo, today 30 November, in Belluno. The two vehicles collided around 1.30pm due to causes being investigated by the police. The provisional balance is two wounded, who were rescued by 118 and transported to San Martino. On site, even the firefighters. Alternate one-way regulated traffic.

