Accident between car and bike, cyclist died in Modena – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – MODENA, MAY 13 – A 71-year-old cyclist lost his life in the Modena area around 2 pm following an accident with a car that appears to have been traveling in the same direction. It happened in Riolo di Castelfranco, in via Larga.



Nothing to be done for the man: the 118 helicopter also intervened on the spot, but the cyclist was already dead. The findings are entrusted to the Carabinieri, who are committed to reconstructing the dynamics of the facts. Minor injuries for the motorist, a 45-year-old.



