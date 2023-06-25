Accident between motorcycles leaves two dead in Algeciras

A violent accident in the center of the municipality left two dead and two injured.

Saturday night was tinged with tragedy in Algeciras, Huila, when two motorcycles collided head-on, killing two people and leaving two others seriously injured. The event occurred around midnight on race 5 in the Satia area, in the heart of the town.

The fatalities have been identified as Oscar Orlando Marín Cuéllar, 23, and Rodrigo Guarnizo Hernández, 36, a construction teacher and resident of the Álamos neighborhood. Both lost their lives instantly due to the impact of the crash.

In addition to the fatalities, two people were injured in the accident. Luis Ananías Yaima Cutiva, a resident of the village of La Laguna, and a 14-year-old student minor, suffered injuries and were quickly taken to a nearby medical center to receive specialized care.

It may interest you: Homicides streak in Huila

Local authorities are carrying out a thorough investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident and clarify the circumstances that led to this tragic collision between the motorcycles. It is hoped that the results of said investigation provide more clarity on what happened and help prevent future accidents of this nature.

The local authorities call for prudence and prevention, reminding drivers and pedestrians of the importance of respecting traffic signals, using the corresponding protection elements and maintaining full attention on the roads. Only through individual and collective responsibility will it be possible to prevent tragedies like this from happening again in the future.

The Algeciras community deeply regrets the loss of these two lives and sends its condolences to the affected families, while expressing its solidarity with the injured at this difficult time.