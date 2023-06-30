Home » Accident between the A1/A11 junction and Scandicci, one dead – Tuscany
Accident between the A1/A11 junction and Scandicci, one dead – Tuscany

Accident between the A1/A11 junction and Scandicci, one dead – Tuscany

Traffic passes on all available lanes, 7 km queue

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 29 – A person was run over and lost his life in an accident that took place just before 7 pm on the A1 Milan-Naples motorway, in the section between the A1/A11 junction and Scandicci in the direction of Rome at height of 283 km.

The accident involved a heavy vehicle and the dynamics are being examined by the traffic police.

Emergency services, traffic police patrols and personnel from the 4th Florence section of Autostrade per l’Italia attended the scene. Currently traffic passes on all available lanes and there are 7 km of queues towards Rome and repercussions on the A11 towards Florence, with 3 km of queues. (HANDLE).

