Accident claimed the life of a man on the Hobo – Gigante road

This morning, an unfortunate road accident claimed the life of a technical operator from the Empugigante company, on the road that connects the municipalities of Hobo and Gigante, in the department of Huila.

The victim of the accident was identified as Luis Alberto Ramírez Barrera, who lost his life in the accident that occurred in the vicinity of the Betania hostel. According to preliminary information, the tragic accident occurred when the motorcycle he was riding on, license plate DYE-20E, collided head-on with a GUG-160 license plate camper.

Empugigante SAESP, the company that provides Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning services for the municipality of Gigante, issued a message on its social networks expressing its condolences to the relatives of the technical operator Luis Alberto Ramírez Barrera. The company regretted the loss and expressed its solidarity in this moment of pain.

“May God’s love and comfort be poured into your hearts at this difficult time. We all pray unanimously and stand in solidarity in this great loss for everyone,” the company wrote on its Facebook account.

The competent authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigations to determine the exact causes of the accident. The community is shocked by this tragic event.

This unfortunate episode is a reminder of the importance of maintaining prudence and respecting traffic rules when driving on the roads. The authorities call on drivers to be responsible and cautious behind the wheel to avoid tragedies like this.

Known and close to the victim in this unfortunate event, they have left multiple messages of solidarity on social networks.

