In view of the community’s request for information, the Secretary of Education of Yopal sent an alert message to people interested in studying in Training for Work and Human Development programs in the companies ENFOR and EXIPETROL, because at To review the documents presented to this agency of the Yopal Mayor’s Office, it was found that there is an alteration of an original resolution that had been issued in 2015.

Faced with these facts, the community is warned about this situation, because the certificates that are issued based on the aforementioned Resolution 330 of 2015, are not valid.

The ENFOR Resolution is an original document, but altered in terms of the training program; It has the signatures of the professionals who projected and validated the information that was later signed by the then Secretary of Education of Yopal, Yesid Jiménez; while the Resolution of EXIPETROL, has different information and the signature of the Secretary Yesid Jiménez is false and does not have the signature of the professionals who allegedly prepared the document.

Since November 16 of the previous year, in communication with the National Technical Council of Electricians, this situation was reported and they were told that “Any procedure that is carried out with support for the two documents provided, can be considered fraudulent for presenting falsification of the documents, for which reason it is requested to make the corresponding complaints before the competent authorities.”.

It should be noted that the Secretary of Education of Yopal, through Resolution No. 0682 of 2020, canceled the operating license that had been granted to the Institution of Education for Work and Human Development ENFOR, through Resolution No. 330 of 2015 and through Resolution No. 0704 of 2020, the Secretary of Education of Yopal, resolved to cancel the registration of the Technical Labor Program for Occupational Safety Competencies, for not having started the academic activity, because in the registration platform, it is not No students enrolled.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related