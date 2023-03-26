Status: 03/26/2023 7:30 p.m

A serious traffic accident involving five seriously injured people occurred southeast of Celle on Sunday. According to the police, the accident occurred on district road 50 between the village of Bockelskamp (Celle district) and the junction to the B214. An SUV driver had therefore misjudged an overtaking manoeuvre. The 42-year-old’s car came into oncoming traffic and collided with an Audi. According to the police, the two occupants of the SUV as well as the driver, the passenger and a 26-year-old pregnant woman in the Audi suffered serious injuries. A two-year-old girl who was sitting in the back of the Audi next to her mother suffered minor injuries. The driver’s license of the drunk SUV driver was withheld, according to the police report. An investigation has been initiated.

