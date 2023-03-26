Home News Accident: Five seriously injured southeast of Celle | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Accident: Five seriously injured southeast of Celle | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Accident: Five seriously injured southeast of Celle | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 03/26/2023 7:30 p.m

Large-scale operation for the rescue services on Sunday afternoon near Celle. (theme picture)

A serious traffic accident involving five seriously injured people occurred southeast of Celle on Sunday. According to the police, the accident occurred on district road 50 between the village of Bockelskamp (Celle district) and the junction to the B214. An SUV driver had therefore misjudged an overtaking manoeuvre. The 42-year-old’s car came into oncoming traffic and collided with an Audi. According to the police, the two occupants of the SUV as well as the driver, the passenger and a 26-year-old pregnant woman in the Audi suffered serious injuries. A two-year-old girl who was sitting in the back of the Audi next to her mother suffered minor injuries. The driver’s license of the drunk SUV driver was withheld, according to the police report. An investigation has been initiated.

Anytime to listen

The town hall at the Maschsee. © NDR Photo: Julius Matuschik

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Hanover | 03/27/2023 | 1:30 p.m

NDR Logo
See also  Coronavirus, latest news: 48,456 new cases and 44 deaths in Italy

You may also like

North Kivu: six people killed in two days...

For possible sexual harassment, they investigate a Transmilenio...

Multi-city air ticket bookings have returned to pre-epidemic...

Vehicle rolls over after collision in Waldsee

The new manager of Läänemaa Hospital is not...

Video: General Palomino suffered an accident while riding...

They capture a subject for assaulting a person...

NATURAL GAS, FOR A CLEANER AND SUSTAINABLE PLANET

Beijing-Moscow, a handshake moment that attracts worldwide attention—Remembering...

TechTicker: LG XBoom, Wharfedale Dovedale, Moon 250i V2,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy